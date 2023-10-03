How to watch: TV schedule for Sanderson Farms, Ascendant LPGA, Alfred Dunhill

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 3 (NCAA)

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1 (DPWT)

11AM-Noon (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 1 (LPGA)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 1 (LPGA)

2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 1 (KFT)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2 (DPWT)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 2 (KFT)

2-4PM (Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 2 (KFT)

2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Constellation Furyk & Friends, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4-7PM (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 2 (LPGA); tape-delayed on GC, 7:30-9:30PM

Saturday

7AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3 (DPWT)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 3 (KFT)

2-4PM (Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 3 (KFT)

2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Constellation Furyk & Friends, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

2-5PM (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 3 (LPGA); tape-delayed on GC, 7:30-9:30PM

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

6:30AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round (DPWT)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round (KFT)

2-4PM (Peacock): Constellation Furyk & Friends, final round (PGA Tour Champions); tape-delayed on GC, 9:30-11:30PM

2-5PM (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, final round (LPGA); tape-delayed on GC, 7:30-9:30PM

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, final round (PGA Tour)