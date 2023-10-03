 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Stevens Point Journal
Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels
Phil Nevin won’t return as Angels’ manager after 2nd losing season
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
MLB Playoffs 2023: Postseason schedule, format, tiebreakers, rules

Top Clips

nbc_pft_week4draft_231003.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 4 biggest statements
nbc_pft_mccaffreymvp_231003.jpg
McCaffrey’s odds for MVP shift after Week 4
nbc_pft_desmondridder_231003.jpg
Is Ridder officially on notice in Atlanta?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Stevens Point Journal
Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels
Phil Nevin won’t return as Angels’ manager after 2nd losing season
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
MLB Playoffs 2023: Postseason schedule, format, tiebreakers, rules

Top Clips

nbc_pft_week4draft_231003.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 4 biggest statements
nbc_pft_mccaffreymvp_231003.jpg
McCaffrey’s odds for MVP shift after Week 4
nbc_pft_desmondridder_231003.jpg
Is Ridder officially on notice in Atlanta?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch: TV schedule for Sanderson Farms, Ascendant LPGA, Alfred Dunhill

  
Published October 3, 2023 10:30 AM

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 3 (NCAA)

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1 (DPWT)

11AM-Noon (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 1 (LPGA)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 1 (LPGA)

2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 1 (KFT)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2 (DPWT)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 2 (KFT)

2-4PM (Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 2 (KFT)

2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Constellation Furyk & Friends, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4-7PM (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 2 (LPGA); tape-delayed on GC, 7:30-9:30PM

Saturday

7AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3 (DPWT)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 3 (KFT)

2-4PM (Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 3 (KFT)

2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Constellation Furyk & Friends, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

2-5PM (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, Round 3 (LPGA); tape-delayed on GC, 7:30-9:30PM

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

6:30AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round (DPWT)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round (KFT)

2-4PM (Peacock): Constellation Furyk & Friends, final round (PGA Tour Champions); tape-delayed on GC, 9:30-11:30PM

2-5PM (Peacock): The Ascendant LPGA benefitting VOA, final round (LPGA); tape-delayed on GC, 7:30-9:30PM

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Sanderson Farms Championship, final round (PGA Tour)