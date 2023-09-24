 Skip navigation
Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin

  
Published September 24, 2023 12:32 PM

The 18th Solheim Cup ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe a title retention.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.

Team Europe

PlayerOverall (pts)FoursomesFourballsSingles
Celine Boutier0-3-0 (0)0-2-00-0-00-1-0
Maja Stark2-1-1 (2.5)1-1-00-0-11-0-0
Linn Grant3-2-0 (3)1-1-02-0-00-1-0
Charley Hull1-2-0 (1)0-1-01-0-00-1-0
Carlota Ciganda4-0-0 (4)1-0-02-0-01-0-0
Georgia Hall1-2-1 (1.5)0-2-01-0-00-0-1
Anna Nordqvist1-3-0 (1)0-2-00-1-01-0-0
Leona Maguire3-2-0 (3)0-2-02-0-01-0-0
Madelene Sagstrom1-1-1 (1.5)0-0-01-0-10-1-0
Gemma Dryburgh0-0-2 (1)0-0-00-0-10-0-1
Caroline Hedwall1-1-0 (1)0-0-00-1-01-0-0
Emily K. Pedersen2-2-1 (2.5)1-1-01-0-10-1-0

Team USA

PlayerOverall (pts)FoursomesFourballsSingles
Lilia Vu1-3-0 (1)0-1-00-2-01-0-0
Nelly Korda2-2-0 (2)2-0-00-1-00-1-0
Allisen Corpuz2-1-1 (2.5)2-0-00-0-10-1-0
Megan Khang3-0-1 (3.5)2-0-00-0-11-0-0
Jennifer Kupcho0-2-1 (0.5)0-1-00-0-10-1-0
Danielle Kang2-2-0 (2)1-1-00-1-01-0-0
Andrea Lee1-2-1 (1.5)1-1-00-1-00-0-1
Lexi Thompson3-1-0 (3)2-0-00-1-01-0-0
Rose Zhang0-2-1 (0.5)0-0-00-1-10-1-0
Ally Ewing1-3-0 (1)1-0-00-2-00-1-0
Cheyenne Knight2-0-1 (2.5)1-0-01-0-00-0-1
Angel Yin2-1-0 (2)0-0-01-1-01-0-0