Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin
Published September 24, 2023 12:32 PM
The 18th Solheim Cup ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe a title retention.
Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.
Team Europe
|Player
|Overall (pts)
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Singles
|Celine Boutier
|0-3-0 (0)
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Maja Stark
|2-1-1 (2.5)
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|Linn Grant
|3-2-0 (3)
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Charley Hull
|1-2-0 (1)
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Carlota Ciganda
|4-0-0 (4)
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Georgia Hall
|1-2-1 (1.5)
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|Anna Nordqvist
|1-3-0 (1)
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Leona Maguire
|3-2-0 (3)
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Madelene Sagstrom
|1-1-1 (1.5)
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|Gemma Dryburgh
|0-0-2 (1)
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Caroline Hedwall
|1-1-0 (1)
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Emily K. Pedersen
|2-2-1 (2.5)
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
Team USA
|Player
|Overall (pts)
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Singles
|Lilia Vu
|1-3-0 (1)
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Nelly Korda
|2-2-0 (2)
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Allisen Corpuz
|2-1-1 (2.5)
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|Megan Khang
|3-0-1 (3.5)
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|Jennifer Kupcho
|0-2-1 (0.5)
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|Danielle Kang
|2-2-0 (2)
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Andrea Lee
|1-2-1 (1.5)
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Lexi Thompson
|3-1-0 (3)
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Rose Zhang
|0-2-1 (0.5)
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|Ally Ewing
|1-3-0 (1)
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Cheyenne Knight
|2-0-1 (2.5)
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|Angel Yin
|2-1-0 (2)
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0