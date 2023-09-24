Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin

The 18th Solheim Cup ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe a title retention.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.

Team Europe



Player Overall (pts) Foursomes Fourballs Singles Celine Boutier 0-3-0 (0) 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Maja Stark 2-1-1 (2.5) 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 Linn Grant 3-2-0 (3) 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Charley Hull 1-2-0 (1) 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Carlota Ciganda 4-0-0 (4) 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Georgia Hall 1-2-1 (1.5) 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 Anna Nordqvist 1-3-0 (1) 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Leona Maguire 3-2-0 (3) 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Madelene Sagstrom 1-1-1 (1.5) 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 Gemma Dryburgh 0-0-2 (1) 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 Caroline Hedwall 1-1-0 (1) 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Emily K. Pedersen 2-2-1 (2.5) 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0

Team USA