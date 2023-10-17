 Skip navigation
Ivor Robson, voice of The Open, dies; Tiger Woods and golf world pay tribute

  
Published October 17, 2023 09:09 AM
DP World Tour Championship - Day Four

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 22: Ivor Robson the offical starter of the European Tour after officiating in his final event during the final round of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 22, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ivor Robson, the voice of The Open Championship for nearly a half century, has died. He was 83.

Robson began his career as the first-tee announcer at The Open in 1975 at Carnoustie. For 41 years he was a first-tee fixture having never missed a championship or a tee time as he famously avoided bathroom breaks.

His distinctive Scottish accent began thousands of rounds at The Open and on the DP World Tour with his signature, “On the tee …” introduction.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing. His voice was instantly recognizable and synonymous with the championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. “He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news.”

Robson announced his retirement in 2015 and worked his final Open that year at St. Andrews. He worked his final event in November at the European tour season finale in Dubai.

Upon hearing the news, several players paid tribute on social media: