‘Ha, ha!': Jason Kelce joins brother Travis as long-drive champion at American Century

Sibling rivalries know no bounds.

One year after brother Travis Kelce won the American Century Championship long-drive contest, Jason did the same.

Back to back for The Kelce brothers at the @Korbel1882 Long Drive competition 👀 @JasonKelce took the championship 🍾 home with a 322 yard carry BOMB



(data by @FullSwingGolf) pic.twitter.com/saRH3dB5LV — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 12, 2024

The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center officially launched his tee shot 322 yards to win the competition in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, which he celebrated with a hearty, “Ha, ha!” to the field and a swig of champagne straight from the bottle.

Jason Kelce is making his tournament debut (click here for event details) and admitted earlier in the week that his wife, Kylie, bought him some khakis for appropriate attire.

And though Jason is the new long-drive champ, Travis Kelce can still claim this: His winning effort went much farther.

Travis carried his ball 362 yards in the elevated conditions a year ago.