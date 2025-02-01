Jim Nantz officially owns Scottie Scheffler’s old SUV after winning auction

Jim Nantz has some new wheels: Scottie Scheffler’s old wheels.

Nantz texted Golfweek’s Adam Schupak earlier this week to confirm that he not only had won an auction for Scheffler’s 2012 GMC Yukon XL, but the SUV had also been delivered to his garage in Pebble Beach, California.

“I figure just driving this SUV to the golf course should lower my handicap by at least five shots,” Nantz wrote Schupak.

Nantz’s $50,000 winning bid, which he pledged last October during a fundraising gala in Houston, will go to Triumph Over Kid Cancer, a non-profit that was co-founded by James Ragan, Scheffler’s childhood friend who died from osteosarcoma in 2014. Ragan, who played collegiate golf at Rice and whom Scheffler dedicated his 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur victory to, was just 20 years old.

Scottie has continued to support TOKC, including with his own Scottie’s Heroes, an initiative that provides golf clubs to children with cancer.

Nantz also had met Ragan, saying that Ragan “could’ve been the President of the United States.”

What’s cooler than being cool? Riding around Pebble in Scottie Scheffler’s old Yukon GMC for a great cause. Check out Jim Nantz’s new (old) wheels. “I figure just driving this SUV to the golf course should lower my handicap by at least five shots.” Story: https://t.co/SCxRJ7Iial — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) February 1, 2025

Scheffler’s dad, Scott, bought the SUV while the family was in Augusta, Georgia, to attend the 2012 Masters. Their previous vehicle broke down for good, and Scott ended up making the new purchase at Master Buick GMC. Eventually, the SUV was passed down to Scottie, who used it up until the birth of his son, Bennett, last year, estimating in 2022 that it had about 190,000 miles on it. It was Scott who recommended auctioning off the SUV for TOKC, which funds pediatric cancer research at M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, and the Mary Crowley Institute in Dallas.

Not only does the SUV still have Scottie’s 2022 Masters parking decal on the front window, but it’s also twice signed by the now two-time Masters champion.

“He finally got it,” Scheffler told Golfweek on Friday. “It was sitting at our golf course for a while. But, yeah, it’s fun. Both of us got together to help a great cause and he got an extra car out of it.”