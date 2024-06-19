Jon Rahm returns at LIV Nashville after missing U.S. Open with foot injury

Jon Rahm said Wednesday that he is “feeling good” and has recovered enough from an infection in his left foot to compete this week at the LIV event in Nashville.

“I feel ready to walk and hit it,” he told reporters. “I haven’t been able to do much. It doesn’t take much for me to feel ready to compete.”

Rahm withdrew last week from the U.S. Open because of the pain caused by the injury. The Spaniard also pulled out of the LIV event in Houston earlier this month, then decided he couldn’t go at the year’s third major after arriving on-site at Pinehurst wearing a flip-flop on his injured left foot.

“The main reason for the withdrawal the last two events was the infection I had and just to be precautionary toward not making it worse and seeing what steps I can take to prevent that from happening in the future,” he said at The Grove. “The wound is still there. I’m not going to show any graphic pictures, but it’s still there. It’s manageable now. I’m not going to really make it worse.”

Rahm has had an underwhelming season so far in 2024, tying for 45th at the Masters, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and then missing the event entirely at the U.S. Open because of the foot issue. He also hasn’t won on the LIV circuit, a year after he won four times worldwide and was consistently among the top three players in the world.

Resigned to the couch last weekend as the U.S. Open played out, Rahm said DeChambeau’s up-and-down from the bunker on Pinehurst’s 18th hole will go down as one of the best shots in major championship history.

“I thought he showed a lot,” Rahm said, “and how much he’s changed himself in the last few years and to hear him talk about it was quite inspiring. I think it’s great for all of us, and great for LIV Golf to see him do that as well.”

Rahm also thought that the announcers “severely underplayed” the break on Rory McIlroy’s 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole. The putt slid across the hole on the low side, and the bogey left him a shot out of a playoff. It was the latest crushing loss in a major for McIlroy, who left without speaking to reporters.

“One of the things that absolutely burned me was [the on-course reporter] severely underplayed how difficult Rory’s putt on 18 was,” Rahm said. “When he said it’s a left-center putt, if you hit that putt left-center and miss the hole, you’re off the green because of how much slope there is. You could see Rory aiming at least a cup left from 3 feet. They severely underplayed how difficult that putt was. Severely.”

After this week’s LIV event, Rahm will have one final tuneup – the July 12-14 LIV tournament at Valderrama – before the Open Championship at Royal Troon.