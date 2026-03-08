 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger’s lead cut to one shot over Akshay Bhatia at Bay Hill
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships: ‘See yall next season!!’
Sander Eitrem
Sander Eitrem overtakes Jordan Stolz to win World Allround Speed Skating Championships

Top Clips

nbc_moto_whatriderssaid_260308.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis
oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jon Rahm takes LIV Golf Hong Kong to end winless run

  
Published March 8, 2026 11:52 AM

HONG KONG — Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf Hong Kong event on Sunday for his first individual title since 2024.

Rahm shot 6 under in the final round and finished 23 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of runner-up Thomas Detry. The Spaniard hadn’t won a title since LIV Golf Chicago in 2024.

“I’ve been very ecstatic for wins in the past. This one just feels like a big weight off my shoulders,” he said.

Back-to-back defending LIV Golf champion Rahm was tied with Detry and Harold Varner III on 17 under going into the final round at Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling. Thomas Pieters finished third on 19 under.

“I played really good all day,” Rahm said. “It was incredible. But I just tried to stay very patient and committed to each shot, knowing that I was doing everything right and things were going to happen.”

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC took the team prize.