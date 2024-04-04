Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas

It might be stressful for Jordan Spieth — and caddie Michael Greller — but it’s quite entertaining for fans.

Spieth’s opening round at the Valero Texas Open was every bit Jordan Spieth and included just about everything, from a 1 to a 7.

After a double bogey at the par-5 14th, which included a re-tee, Spieth made a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.

JORDAN SPIETH ELECTRIFIES TEXAS WITH A HOLE-IN-ONE ON 16! 🔥⭐



Spieth’s ace from 199 yards got him back to 2 over par for the tournament. Prior to that, he had made the aforementioned double to go along with three birdies and five bogeys at TPC San Antonio.