Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240404.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_240404.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_palmerhattrick_240404.jpg
Palmer’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas

  
Published April 4, 2024 06:58 PM

It might be stressful for Jordan Spieth — and caddie Michael Greller — but it’s quite entertaining for fans.

Spieth’s opening round at the Valero Texas Open was every bit Jordan Spieth and included just about everything, from a 1 to a 7.

After a double bogey at the par-5 14th, which included a re-tee, Spieth made a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.

Spieth’s ace from 199 yards got him back to 2 over par for the tournament. Prior to that, he had made the aforementioned double to go along with three birdies and five bogeys at TPC San Antonio.