Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas
Published April 4, 2024 06:58 PM
It might be stressful for Jordan Spieth — and caddie Michael Greller — but it’s quite entertaining for fans.
Spieth’s opening round at the Valero Texas Open was every bit Jordan Spieth and included just about everything, from a 1 to a 7.
After a double bogey at the par-5 14th, which included a re-tee, Spieth made a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.
JORDAN SPIETH ELECTRIFIES TEXAS WITH A HOLE-IN-ONE ON 16! 🔥⭐— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 4, 2024
📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @ValeroTXOpen pic.twitter.com/DpPO9AYzkv
Spieth’s ace from 199 yards got him back to 2 over par for the tournament. Prior to that, he had made the aforementioned double to go along with three birdies and five bogeys at TPC San Antonio.