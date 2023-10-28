 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_howeintv_231028.jpg
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
nbc_pl_wolnew_231028.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_truexjrintv_231028.jpg
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_howeintv_231028.jpg
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
nbc_pl_wolnew_231028.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_truexjrintv_231028.jpg
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jorge Campillo leads Qatar Masters with third round suspended

  
Published October 28, 2023 02:31 PM
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Three

DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 28: Jorge Campillo of Spain on the second tee during the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on October 28, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Getty Images

DOHA, Qatar — Jorge Campillo led by one shot before the third round of the Qatar Masters was suspended because of fading light on Saturday, with the Spanish golfer having just the 18th hole left to play.

Campillo will return Sunday bidding to win on the DP World Tour for a fourth time, for the second time this year after the Kenya Open in March and for the second time at the Qatar Masters, after 2020.

Sami Valimaki of Finland held the clubhouse lead after shooting a third straight round of 67, leaving him on 15-under par for the tournament. Campillo was the only player above him on the leaderboard and was 6 under for his third round with the par-5 last remaining.

Valimaki, whose only title was in Oman in 2020, was still in contention to earn a PGA Tour card for next season as one of the leading 10 players not otherwise exempt on the European tour’s season-ending’s DP Race to Dubai rankings.

“I have tomorrow to go and then two more weeks (of the season),” he said. “I need to get one win to make it to the PGA Tour. That’s my goal.”

Robert MacIntyre was in third place, a shot further back, and was 2 under for his round with two holes to play.

In the clubhouse at 13 under was Sean (67), Scott Jamieson (66) and Nacho Elvira (66).