Jorge Campillo leads Qatar Masters with third round suspended

DOHA, Qatar — Jorge Campillo led by one shot before the third round of the Qatar Masters was suspended because of fading light on Saturday, with the Spanish golfer having just the 18th hole left to play.

Campillo will return Sunday bidding to win on the DP World Tour for a fourth time, for the second time this year after the Kenya Open in March and for the second time at the Qatar Masters, after 2020.

Sami Valimaki of Finland held the clubhouse lead after shooting a third straight round of 67, leaving him on 15-under par for the tournament. Campillo was the only player above him on the leaderboard and was 6 under for his third round with the par-5 last remaining.

Valimaki, whose only title was in Oman in 2020, was still in contention to earn a PGA Tour card for next season as one of the leading 10 players not otherwise exempt on the European tour’s season-ending’s DP Race to Dubai rankings.

“I have tomorrow to go and then two more weeks (of the season),” he said. “I need to get one win to make it to the PGA Tour. That’s my goal.”

Robert MacIntyre was in third place, a shot further back, and was 2 under for his round with two holes to play.

In the clubhouse at 13 under was Sean (67), Scott Jamieson (66) and Nacho Elvira (66).

