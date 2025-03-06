Keegan Bradley ‘a little surprised’ Ryder Cup speech aired

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s never too soon to stir the Ryder Cup pot and U.S. captain Keegan Bradley fueled the frenzy, however unintentionally, with a passionate speech following last year’s Presidents Cup.

“I’m gonna get criticized as the captain next year,” Bradley told the U.S. team in a speech that aired on Netflix’s “Full Swing.” “They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f--ing life. That’s when I do my best work.

“We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f--ing a--!”

On Thursday at Bay Hill, Bradley was asked about the viral clip that is destined for the European team room bulletin board and he admitted he was “a little surprised” the clip of him speaking to Team USA in Montreal aired.

“I certainly thought I was in the locker room. But, you know, in the world that we live in I got to be more aware of that there’s always somebody filming,” said Bradley, who opened with a 69 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and held the early lead. “I meant no disrespect, but we were excited. I had just won, I had just won the Presidents Cup that I hadn’t played in 10 years, it was an exciting moment for me.”

Bradley was also asked if he was concerned about giving the European side extra motivation, although he quickly dismissed that notion.

“I don’t think the Europeans need any more motivation to win the Ryder Cup,” he said. “They’re a special group of players and the Ryder Cup means a lot to them. And when [it’s] the Ryder Cup year and when the Ryder Cup comes along, they really seem to come together and play their best golf. So, I think that they’re motivated enough to beat us.”