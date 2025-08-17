 Skip navigation
Top News

Marco Penge wins Danish Golf Championship as Rasmus Hojgaard misses big Ryder Cup chance

  
Published August 17, 2025 11:40 AM
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
August 16, 2025 08:14 PM
Relive the best moments from Round 3 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Owings Mills, Maryland.

COPENHAGEN — Englishman Marco Penge birdied the 18th hole to win the Danish Golf Championship on Sunday by a stroke over Rasmus Hojgaard, who missed a chance to climb into the automatic qualifying positions for Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Hojgaard looked on course for the title in his home country when he powered into a four-shot lead midway through his front nine, only to drop four strokes in four holes from No. 10 and allow Penge to take the lead.

Penge walked down the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion over Hojgaard in the final pairing, but saw his competitor roll in an eagle putt from 10 feet to the delight of the crowd at Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen.

The 97th-ranked Penge needed to hole a birdie putt from 4 feet for the win and he held his nerve to shoot 4-under 67, finish on 16 under for the week and seal a second DP World Tour title. Both victories have come this year, with the first at the Hainan Classic in April.

Hojgaard (69) was the runner-up and will remain outside the six automatic qualifying spots, just behind projected No. 6 Shane Lowry and No. 7 Sepp Straka, in the race to get into Europe’s team for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black next month.

There is one qualifying event left for players next week. Hojgaard will play at the British Masters on the European tour and Straka and Lowry are scheduled to play on the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship, which offers more qualifying points.