Best moments from Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at the Masters

The legends, the shots, the kids, the fun. It’s all part of one of the Masters Tournament’s greatest traditions, the Par 3 Contest.

Here are some of the best moments and images from Wednesday at Augusta National:

Augusta's own, Luke List, with a hole-in-one on No. 6 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xHbVv4Jeiu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024