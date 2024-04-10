 Skip navigation
Best moments from Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at the Masters

  
Published April 10, 2024 01:36 PM

The legends, the shots, the kids, the fun. It’s all part of one of the Masters Tournament’s greatest traditions, the Par 3 Contest.

Here are some of the best moments and images from Wednesday at Augusta National:

The Masters - Par Three Contest

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Nick Taylor of Canada, Adam Hadwin of Canada and Corey Conners of Canada walks the second fairway during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

