Best moments from Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at the Masters
Published April 10, 2024 01:36 PM
The legends, the shots, the kids, the fun. It’s all part of one of the Masters Tournament’s greatest traditions, the Par 3 Contest.
Here are some of the best moments and images from Wednesday at Augusta National:
Augusta's own, Luke List, with a hole-in-one on No. 6 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xHbVv4Jeiu— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
Grayson Murray's fianceé, Christiana, shows the group how it's done. #themasters pic.twitter.com/13b9VTzAev— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
A playground for the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GUiW2NR7IW— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024