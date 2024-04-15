 Skip navigation
Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned

  
Published April 14, 2024 08:22 PM

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

In doing so, he not only reclaimed the green jacket, he earned another $3.6 million. That puts him over $15 million in official earnings this season.

Scheffler continues his march up the PGA Tour career earnings list, moving to 10th all-time with $57.6 million. Tiger Woods, who made $39,600 after finishing last among those who made the cut, is first with $120,994,366.

Here’s a look at how the $20-million Masters purse was paid out:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler$3,600,000
2Ludvig Åberg$2,160,000
T3Collin Morikawa$1,040,000
T3Tommy Fleetwood$1,040,000
T3Max Homa$1,040,000
T6Cameron Smith$695,000
T6Bryson DeChambeau$695,000
8Xander Schauffele$620,000
T9Will Zalatoris$540,000
T9Tyrrell Hatton$540,000
T9Cameron Young$540,000
T12Patrick Reed$405,000
T12Matthieu Pavon$405,000
T12Adam Schenk$405,000
T12Cameron Davis$405,000
T16Sepp Straka$310,000
T16Chris Kirk$310,000
T16Byeong Hun An$310,000
T16Nicolai Hojgaard$310,000
T20Taylor Moore$250,000
T20Lucas Glover$250,000
T22Keegan Bradley$175,500
T22Min Woo Lee$175,500
T22Harris English$175,500
T22Adam Scott$175,500
T22Joaquin Niemann$175,500
T22Rory McIlroy$175,500
T22Matt Fitzpatrick$175,500
T22Patrick Cantlay$175,500
T30Tom Kim$124,200
T30Jason Day$124,200
T30Si Woo Kim$124,200
T30J.T. Poston$124,200
T30Rickie Fowler$124,200
T35Kurt Kitayama$103,000
T35Camilo Villegas$103,000
T35Akshay Bhatia$103,000
T38Russell Henley$86,000
T38Corey Conners$86,000
T38Luke List$86,000
T38Hideki Matsuyama$86,000
T38Ryan Fox$86,000
T43Phil Mickelson$72,000
T43Shane Lowry$72,000
T45Denny McCarthy$57,200
T45Jose Maria Olazabal$57,200
T45Sahith Theegala$57,200
T45Brooks Koepka$57,200
T45Jon Rahm$57,200
T45Danny Willett$57,200
51Grayson Murray$49,200
52Eric Cole$48,000
T53Adam Hadwin$46,800
T53Neal Shipley (a)
T55Jake Knapp$44,400
T55Erik van Rooyen$44,400
T55Tony Finau$44,400
T58Vijay Singh$41,400
T58Thorbjorn Olesen$41,400
60Tiger Woods$39,600