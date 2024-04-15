Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned
Published April 14, 2024 08:22 PM
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
In doing so, he not only reclaimed the green jacket, he earned another $3.6 million. That puts him over $15 million in official earnings this season.
Scheffler continues his march up the PGA Tour career earnings list, moving to 10th all-time with $57.6 million. Tiger Woods, who made $39,600 after finishing last among those who made the cut, is first with $120,994,366.
Here’s a look at how the $20-million Masters purse was paid out:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$3,600,000
|2
|Ludvig Åberg
|$2,160,000
|T3
|Collin Morikawa
|$1,040,000
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$1,040,000
|T3
|Max Homa
|$1,040,000
|T6
|Cameron Smith
|$695,000
|T6
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$695,000
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|$620,000
|T9
|Will Zalatoris
|$540,000
|T9
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$540,000
|T9
|Cameron Young
|$540,000
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|$405,000
|T12
|Matthieu Pavon
|$405,000
|T12
|Adam Schenk
|$405,000
|T12
|Cameron Davis
|$405,000
|T16
|Sepp Straka
|$310,000
|T16
|Chris Kirk
|$310,000
|T16
|Byeong Hun An
|$310,000
|T16
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|$310,000
|T20
|Taylor Moore
|$250,000
|T20
|Lucas Glover
|$250,000
|T22
|Keegan Bradley
|$175,500
|T22
|Min Woo Lee
|$175,500
|T22
|Harris English
|$175,500
|T22
|Adam Scott
|$175,500
|T22
|Joaquin Niemann
|$175,500
|T22
|Rory McIlroy
|$175,500
|T22
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$175,500
|T22
|Patrick Cantlay
|$175,500
|T30
|Tom Kim
|$124,200
|T30
|Jason Day
|$124,200
|T30
|Si Woo Kim
|$124,200
|T30
|J.T. Poston
|$124,200
|T30
|Rickie Fowler
|$124,200
|T35
|Kurt Kitayama
|$103,000
|T35
|Camilo Villegas
|$103,000
|T35
|Akshay Bhatia
|$103,000
|T38
|Russell Henley
|$86,000
|T38
|Corey Conners
|$86,000
|T38
|Luke List
|$86,000
|T38
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$86,000
|T38
|Ryan Fox
|$86,000
|T43
|Phil Mickelson
|$72,000
|T43
|Shane Lowry
|$72,000
|T45
|Denny McCarthy
|$57,200
|T45
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|$57,200
|T45
|Sahith Theegala
|$57,200
|T45
|Brooks Koepka
|$57,200
|T45
|Jon Rahm
|$57,200
|T45
|Danny Willett
|$57,200
|51
|Grayson Murray
|$49,200
|52
|Eric Cole
|$48,000
|T53
|Adam Hadwin
|$46,800
|T53
|Neal Shipley (a)
|—
|T55
|Jake Knapp
|$44,400
|T55
|Erik van Rooyen
|$44,400
|T55
|Tony Finau
|$44,400
|T58
|Vijay Singh
|$41,400
|T58
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$41,400
|60
|Tiger Woods
|$39,600