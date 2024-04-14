2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Supercross Foxborough 450 points, results: Cooper Webb scores fourth victory of 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson: Cup owners remain ‘unified’ in seeking new financial plan with NASCAR
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Michael Busch is surging, Lars Nootbaar returns, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
nbc_pl_whuvsfulhighlight_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Supercross Foxborough 450 points, results: Cooper Webb scores fourth victory of 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson: Cup owners remain ‘unified’ in seeking new financial plan with NASCAR
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Michael Busch is surging, Lars Nootbaar returns, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
nbc_pl_whuvsfulhighlight_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news

  
Published April 14, 2024 12:02 PM

It’s one of the best day’s in golf: Sunday at the Masters. Follow the action from the final round at Augusta National Golf Club:

Will we see low scores?
The best round from the early groups is Tom Kim, 5 under through 13. A couple of others are 3 under on their rounds, but nothing explosive (thus far).

A legend bids farewell:

A few early items:

Masters Tournament - Round Three
Masters final-round tee times and pairings at Augusta National
Here’s a look at the final-round tee times for the 88th Masters Tournament.
The Masters - Final Round
2024 Masters prize money payout: Largest purse, winner’s share in history
The Masters champion will take home $3.6 million of a $20 million purse.
2023 Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club
Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket
Each Masters winner is presented with a green jacket. Here’s how the tradition began.