2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
Published April 14, 2024 12:02 PM
It’s one of the best day’s in golf: Sunday at the Masters. Follow the action from the final round at Augusta National Golf Club:
Will we see low scores?
The best round from the early groups is Tom Kim, 5 under through 13. A couple of others are 3 under on their rounds, but nothing explosive (thus far).
A legend bids farewell:
A few early items:
Here’s a look at the final-round tee times for the 88th Masters Tournament.
The Masters champion will take home $3.6 million of a $20 million purse.
Each Masters winner is presented with a green jacket. Here’s how the tradition began.