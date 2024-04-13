 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Strider.jpg
Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having UCL surgery
nbc_wnba_mckeownr1mock_240412.jpg
2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Caitlin Clark to Indiana Fever, Angel Reese to Minnesota Lynx
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Lilly King prepares for third Olympic swimming bid with career endpoint in mind

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgvardiolgoal_240413.jpg
Gvardiol’s rocket makes it 5-1 for Manchester City
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240413.jpg
Onyeka doubles Brentford’s lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_mcdokugoal_240413.jpg
Doku dazzles to make it 4-1 for Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Strider.jpg
Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having UCL surgery
nbc_wnba_mckeownr1mock_240412.jpg
2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Caitlin Clark to Indiana Fever, Angel Reese to Minnesota Lynx
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Lilly King prepares for third Olympic swimming bid with career endpoint in mind

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgvardiolgoal_240413.jpg
Gvardiol’s rocket makes it 5-1 for Manchester City
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240413.jpg
Onyeka doubles Brentford’s lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_mcdokugoal_240413.jpg
Doku dazzles to make it 4-1 for Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Masters prize money payout: Largest purse, winner’s share in history

  
Published April 13, 2024 12:17 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters champion will take home $3.6 million on Sunday evening, the largest first-place prize in tournament history.

The total purse is $20 million, up from $18 million a year ago when Jon Rahm won $3.24 million for securing his first green jacket.

Solo 11th or better will take home at least a half-million dollars.

The $20 million purse ties the Masters for the second highest on the PGA Tour so far this season, behind only the $25 million Players Championship, where $4.5 million went to winner Scottie Scheffler.