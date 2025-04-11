 Skip navigation
Masters 2025: Brooks Koepka makes 8 on 18 to miss cut

  
Published April 11, 2025 04:01 PM

Brooks Koepka, who eagled the par-5 15th, was at even par, inside the projected cut line, with two holes remaining Friday at the Masters.

A bogey at the par-4 17th dropped him onto the number but a par at the last would all but secure him a pair of weekend tee times at Augusta National.

Koepka, however, badly pulled his tee shot on the par-4 18th into the left trees. He took an unplayable and, after the penalty stroke, re-teed. His third shot landed in the left fairway, from which his fourth shot went left and long.

Using a putter from off the green, Koepka came up 16 feet short. His double bogey putt ran 4 feet past and his putt for triple never touched the hole. He tapped in for a quad.

The five-time major champion shot 74-75 to finish at 5 over. It’s Koepka’s first missed cut in a major since winning the 2023 PGA Championship; though, he doesn’t have a top-15 since in a major.