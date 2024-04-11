It’s Masters week, so obviously, I had to write an article about whether or not Tiger Woods would make the cut. If you’d like to read it, click HERE.

The Masters is always a great week. It also gives us degenerates a chance to be overexposed and take a shot at some of the most outrageous bets. One of the more interesting markets you can bet on is the Top Senior.

There will also be plenty of live betting opportunities. Sportsbooks maximize the betting demand the Masters brings. I wish I had a slew of crazy prop bets for you, but I don’t. I like to K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid).

Let’s talk about Augusta National for a second. The 7,555-yard par 72 course is long and mean, yet the rough isn’t overly penal. It’s most notably known for its crazy elevation and steep angulation on the greens.

Golfers who are long off the tee and excellent tee-to-green generally have success here. The Masters is also a mental grind.

Key Metrics Correlated to Success:

· Course History

· Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green

· SG: Off-the-Tee

· SG: Approach

· SG: Around the Green

· Par 5 Scoring

· 3-Putt Avoid

· Driving Distance

· SG: Putting

Masters Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler to Finish Top 5 in all Four Majors +2500

A few weeks ago, I bet Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at +750. In a major for the best golfer on the planet, that number was palatable. Now, at +400, I can’t say that I’m finding value in that number. However, I really like the value of Scheffler finishing inside the top five in all four majors.

If Scheffler continues this stellar play, you’d have to imagine he will be the favorite in every major. Right now, he’s the only golfer with a minus sign in front of his name to finish inside the top 5 at the Masters.

Even if you bet him at the price while rolling it over, you wouldn’t get 25/1 odds. This bet likely won’t hit. However, it shouldn’t be +2500.

The World No.1’s most significant issue over the last few years has been the flat stick. He switched to the mallet putter and not only has gained strokes putting in the previous three events, he won twice and was runner-up the other time.

Scheffler leads the Tour in scoring average and every single stroke gained metric. Last season, he had two top 5 major finishes. At this price, if he finishes inside the top 5 at the first two majors, you can hedge the third. He will be plus odds, you bet to win at least one unit. Then if you lose that you have 24.5 units of potential profit and can hedge as you wish.

Tony Finau to Win +4000

Will Tony Finau win the Masters? Man, probably not. However, at +4000, why would I not take the stab? I’m not sure Finau’s game is in a great spot right now, but it seems to be making improvements.

Finau has always been great on approach this season. He’s in the top 10 in SG: App. At the start of the season, he was struggling big time putting. He was making less than 35% of putts from 5ft and in at one point.

He seems to have improved a bit. He’s been a gainer on the greens in three of his last four events. He also switched the shafts in his driver and had a massive week off the tee in the following event.

Finau always plays well on courses without penal rough. He can grip it and rip it without much penalty.

With a strong Masters history, he could win, and his price demands a little respect.