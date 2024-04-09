The Masters: Will Tiger Woods Make the Cut?

It’s time to whip out your pimento cheese recipes and find anything green in your closet! It’s Masters week, a week when the world comes together to celebrate professional golf. Golfers from different Tours compete at the highest level, hoping to have their names etched in the history books and receive a lifetime invitation to the Masters Tournament.

The Masters is an opportunity to bet like a madman and make memories with the people I love. I’ll never forget when Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters. I was out at a local bar downtown with my boy Miles. When that final putt went in, we jumped up and down, then ordered a round of shots, followed by a phone call to my father.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t cry. The tears were flowing. The man who got me into golf as a child did the unthinkable; he faced adversity and won his 15th major championship.

With a world of question marks surrounding Woods’ health yet such a rich history of success, many people want to know what to expect from Woods this week.

Will Tiger Woods Make the Cut at the Masters?

Right now, books across the world are boosting Woods’ odds for literally any wager. I’ve seen bets as crazy as Woods winning the Masters at +25000 or as juicy as him recording a par on hole one at -210.

The most popular bet this weekend will be whether Woods will make or miss the cut. For me, this is a tricky proposition for a guy who has literally made 23 consecutive cuts on this course.

First, you must look at how many golfers will make the cut this week. To make the cut at the Masters, the golfer must be within the top 50, including ties. There are 89 golfers slated to tee it up this week at Augusta National. Theoretically, Woods would have to beat 39 golfers in this field.

The oddsmakers have set the projected cut line at +4, juiced to the under. Now we must ask ourselves, will Woods be better than 4-over through two rounds?

I’m saying yes, I am betting the +125. Yes, Woods has been dealing with health issues, even having to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to illness. However, I’m just chalking that one up to the bad In and Out Burger served on at the course to the professionals.

I think his health should hold up for at least two rounds. Even with the crazy angulation at Augusta National.

His stat profile of the few events he has played in the past two years certainly suggests that he likely won’t win this tournament. His best finish isn’t even inside the top 20, including two Masters.

That said, he needs to do something he’s done 23 straight times he’s played here: Make the cut. With how awful debutants usually do here, we can practically eliminate 12 golfers. We probably also eliminate about 25% of the field because playing in a major is such a mental.

With Woods’ great strategic approach here, his ability to make birdies, as seen at Genesis, and his massive mental advantage, I’m comfortable taking him to make the cut at +125.