Matt Fitzpatrick beats Rory McIlroy in Dubai playoff as McIlroy claims seventh season-long title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy holed an eagle putt on No. 18 to force a playoff but lost out to Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the World Tour Championship for a third time on a chaotic final day of the 2025 golf season on Sunday.

The consolation for McIlroy was a fourth straight Race to Dubai title to complete a banner year that included winning the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam and an away Ryder Cup with Team Europe.

A final individual victory proved just beyond McIlroy, though, after he hit his drive into a creek on the first playoff hole – No. 18 – and made bogey. Fitzpatrick rolled in a par putt from 3 feet to win the season-ending title again at Jumeirah Golf Estates, after 2016 and 2020.

McIlroy delivered the biggest drama when he poured in a 15-footer for eagle on his last hole in regulation to complete a round of 5-under 67 and join Fitzpatrick (66) on 18 under par for the week.

Fitzpatrick watched it all in the scorer’s hut and met McIlroy outside, shaking his hand and giving his Ryder Cup teammate a hug.

They did so again after the playoff — which finished with both of them as winners.