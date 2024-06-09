Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open
Published June 9, 2024 07:27 PM
Scheffler 'resilient' after eventful third round
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's eventful third round of the Memorial Tournament, discussing his "resilience" to bounce back immediately from holes he struggles in.
Scottie Scheffler broke his own single-season PGA Tour earnings record with his latest victory at the Memorial Tournament.
Scheffler earned $4 million for his fifth win of the season, moving him to $24,024,553. Last season — for the entire season — he made a then-record $21,014,342.
Scheffler’s five victories have all included massive payouts as they have come at a major (Masters), The Players and three signature events (Memorial, RBC Heritage and API).
He’s also moves from ninth to seventh on the Tour’s all-time money list, with $66,589,782. Here’s a look at how the prize money was paid out to the field at Muirfield Village.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|700
|4,000,000.00
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|400
|2,200,000.00
|3
|Adam Hadwin
|350
|1,400,000.00
|4
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|325
|1,000,000.00
|T5
|Ludvig Åberg
|275
|766,666.67
|T5
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|275
|766,666.67
|T5
|Sepp Straka
|275
|766,666.67
|T8
|Tony Finau
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T8
|Sungjae Im
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T8
|Xander Schauffele
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T12
|Nick Dunlap
|145
|430,333.33
|T12
|Victor Perez
|145
|430,333.33
|T12
|Sahith Theegala
|145
|430,333.33
|T15
|Sam Burns
|115
|329,000.00
|T15
|Billy Horschel
|115
|329,000.00
|T15
|Viktor Hovland
|115
|329,000.00
|T15
|Si Woo Kim
|115
|329,000.00
|T15
|Rory McIlroy
|115
|329,000.00
|T20
|Corey Conners
|97.5
|259,500.00
|T20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|97.5
|259,500.00
|T22
|Byeong Hun An
|80
|200,200.00
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia
|80
|200,200.00
|T22
|Max Homa
|80
|200,200.00
|T22
|Alex Noren
|80
|200,200.00
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|80
|200,200.00
|T27
|Emiliano Grillo
|52.5
|143,500.00
|T27
|Russell Henley
|52.5
|143,500.00
|T27
|Seamus Power
|52.5
|143,500.00
|T27
|Adam Svensson
|52.5
|143,500.00
|T27
|Nick Taylor
|52.5
|143,500.00
|T27
|Davis Thompson
|52.5
|143,500.00
|T33
|Jason Day
|26.5
|106,500.00
|T33
|Brian Harman
|26.5
|106,500.00
|T33
|Matt Kuchar
|26.5
|106,500.00
|T33
|Peter Malnati
|26.5
|106,500.00
|T33
|Taylor Pendrith
|26.5
|106,500.00
|T33
|Justin Thomas
|26.5
|106,500.00
|T39
|Austin Eckroat
|20.62
|88,000.00
|T39
|Denny McCarthy
|20.62
|88,000.00
|T41
|Thomas Detry
|19.12
|80,000.00
|T41
|Will Zalatoris
|19.12
|80,000.00
|T43
|Keegan Bradley
|17.62
|72,000.00
|T43
|Tom Kim
|17.62
|72,000.00
|T45
|Eric Cole
|15.37
|60,500.00
|T45
|Lee Hodges
|15.37
|60,500.00
|T45
|Tom Hoge
|15.37
|60,500.00
|T45
|Andrew Putnam
|15.37
|60,500.00
|49
|Shane Lowry
|13.5
|54,000.00
|T50
|Cam Davis
|12.75
|51,500.00
|T50
|Cameron Young
|12.75
|51,500.00
|52
|Jackson Koivun (a)
|—
|—