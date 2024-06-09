 Skip navigation
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway
GOLF: JUN 09 LIV Golf League Houston
Carlos Ortiz wins first LIV event in same city as only PGA Tour title
American Family Insurance Championship - Final Round
Ernie Els wins again, beating tournament host Steve Stricker in Champions playoff

Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open

  
Published June 9, 2024 07:27 PM
Scheffler 'resilient' after eventful third round
June 8, 2024 07:34 PM
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's eventful third round of the Memorial Tournament, discussing his "resilience" to bounce back immediately from holes he struggles in.

Scottie Scheffler broke his own single-season PGA Tour earnings record with his latest victory at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler earned $4 million for his fifth win of the season, moving him to $24,024,553. Last season — for the entire season — he made a then-record $21,014,342.

Scheffler’s five victories have all included massive payouts as they have come at a major (Masters), The Players and three signature events (Memorial, RBC Heritage and API).

He’s also moves from ninth to seventh on the Tour’s all-time money list, with $66,589,782. Here’s a look at how the prize money was paid out to the field at Muirfield Village.

FINISHPLAYERFEC POINTSEARNINGS ($)
1Scottie Scheffler7004,000,000.00
2Collin Morikawa4002,200,000.00
3Adam Hadwin3501,400,000.00
4Christiaan Bezuidenhout3251,000,000.00
T5Ludvig Åberg275766,666.67
T5Matt Fitzpatrick275766,666.67
T5Sepp Straka275766,666.67
T8Tony Finau191.25579,000.00
T8Sungjae Im191.25579,000.00
T8Hideki Matsuyama191.25579,000.00
T8Xander Schauffele191.25579,000.00
T12Nick Dunlap145430,333.33
T12Victor Perez145430,333.33
T12Sahith Theegala145430,333.33
T15Sam Burns115329,000.00
T15Billy Horschel115329,000.00
T15Viktor Hovland115329,000.00
T15Si Woo Kim115329,000.00
T15Rory McIlroy115329,000.00
T20Corey Conners97.5259,500.00
T20Tommy Fleetwood97.5259,500.00
T22Byeong Hun An80200,200.00
T22Akshay Bhatia80200,200.00
T22Max Homa80200,200.00
T22Alex Noren80200,200.00
T22J.T. Poston80200,200.00
T27Emiliano Grillo52.5143,500.00
T27Russell Henley52.5143,500.00
T27Seamus Power52.5143,500.00
T27Adam Svensson52.5143,500.00
T27Nick Taylor52.5143,500.00
T27Davis Thompson52.5143,500.00
T33Jason Day26.5106,500.00
T33Brian Harman26.5106,500.00
T33Matt Kuchar26.5106,500.00
T33Peter Malnati26.5106,500.00
T33Taylor Pendrith26.5106,500.00
T33Justin Thomas26.5106,500.00
T39Austin Eckroat20.6288,000.00
T39Denny McCarthy20.6288,000.00
T41Thomas Detry19.1280,000.00
T41Will Zalatoris19.1280,000.00
T43Keegan Bradley17.6272,000.00
T43Tom Kim17.6272,000.00
T45Eric Cole15.3760,500.00
T45Lee Hodges15.3760,500.00
T45Tom Hoge15.3760,500.00
T45Andrew Putnam15.3760,500.00
49Shane Lowry13.554,000.00
T50Cam Davis12.7551,500.00
T50Cameron Young12.7551,500.00
52Jackson Koivun (a)