Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler broke his own single-season PGA Tour earnings record with his latest victory at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler earned $4 million for his fifth win of the season, moving him to $24,024,553. Last season — for the entire season — he made a then-record $21,014,342.

Scheffler’s five victories have all included massive payouts as they have come at a major (Masters), The Players and three signature events (Memorial, RBC Heritage and API).

He’s also moves from ninth to seventh on the Tour’s all-time money list, with $66,589,782. Here’s a look at how the prize money was paid out to the field at Muirfield Village.