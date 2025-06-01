 Skip navigation
Top News
French Open: Elina Svitolina saves match points and beats 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini
Tennis: French Open
French Open: Tommy Paul is the first American man in the quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Miguel Vargas is heating up, Cole Young makes his debut

Top Clips

hiltznewthumb.jpg
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown

Memorial Tournament 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $20 million purse

  
Published June 1, 2025 10:06 AM

The Memorial Tournament is one of three signature events with both a cut and an extra financial boost to the winner.

The champion at Jack’s Place will earn $4 million from the $20 million purse. That’s the same amount that the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational winners collect. Other signature events pay $3.6 million to the champ.

Here’s the full breakdown with the individual payout updated when released by the PGA Tour after the conclusion of play at Muirfield Village.

  • WIN: $4 million
  • 2: $2.2 million
  • 3: $1.4 million
  • 4: $1 million
  • 5: $840,000
  • 6: $760,000
  • 7: $700,000
  • 8: $646,000
  • 9: $600,000
  • 10: $556,000
  • 11: $514,000
  • 12: $472,000
  • 13: $430,000
  • 14: $389,000
  • 15: $369,000
  • 16: $349,000
  • 17: $329,000
  • 18: $309,000
  • 19: $289,000
  • 20: $269,000
  • 21: $250,000
  • 22: $233,000
  • 23: $216,000
  • 24: $200,000
  • 25: $184,000
  • 26: $168,000
  • 27: $161,000
  • 28: $154,000
  • 29: $147,000
  • 30: $140,000
  • 31: $133,000
  • 32: $126,000
  • 33: $119,000
  • 34: $114,000
  • 35: $109,000
  • 36: $104,000
  • 37: $99,000
  • 38: $94,000
  • 39: $90,000
  • 40: $86,000
  • 41: $82,000
  • 42: $78,000
  • 43: $74,000
  • 44: $70,000
  • 45: $66,000
  • 46: $62,000
  • 47: $58,000
  • 48: $56,000
  • 49: $54,000
  • 50: $52,000
  • 51: $51,000
  • 52: $50,000
  • 53: $49,000
  • 54: $48,000
  • 55: $47,000
  • 56: $46,000
  • 57: $45,000
  • 58: $44,000
  • 59: $43,000
  • 60: $42,000