Memorial Tournament 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $20 million purse

The Memorial Tournament is one of three signature events with both a cut and an extra financial boost to the winner.

The champion at Jack’s Place will earn $4 million from the $20 million purse. That’s the same amount that the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational winners collect. Other signature events pay $3.6 million to the champ.

Here’s the full breakdown with the individual payout updated when released by the PGA Tour after the conclusion of play at Muirfield Village.