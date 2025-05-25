 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Skubal’s first complete game helps Tigers beat Guardians, avoid four-game sweep
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Padres’ Michael King lands on 15-day injured list with inflammation in right shoulder
Rafael Nadal
French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal celebrated at tournament he won record 14 times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $9.5 million purse

  
Published May 25, 2025 03:57 PM

Sunday’s winner at the Charles Schwab Challenge will collect $1.71 million from the $9.5 million purse.

Here’s a look at the prize-money breakdown at Colonial Country Club (individual payouts will be updated when released by the PGA Tour upon the conclusion of the final round):

  • Win: $1.71 million
  • 2: $1.035 million
  • 3: $655,500
  • 4: $465,500
  • 5: $389,500
  • 6: $344,375
  • 7: $320,625
  • 8: $296,875
  • 9: $277,875
  • 10: $258,875
  • 11: $239,875
  • 12: $220,875
  • 13: $201,875
  • 14: $182,875
  • 15: $173,375
  • 16: $163,875
  • 17: $154,375
  • 18: $144,875
  • 19: $135,375
  • 20: $125,875
  • 21: $116,375
  • 22: $106,875
  • 23: $99,275
  • 24: $91,675
  • 25: $84,075
  • 26: $76,475
  • 27: $73,625
  • 28: $70,775
  • 29: $67,925
  • 30: $65,075
  • 31: $62,225
  • 32: $59,375
  • 33: $55,337
  • 34: $54,150
  • 35: $51,775
  • 36: $49,400
  • 37: $47,025
  • 38: $45,125
  • 39: $43,225
  • 40: $41,325
  • 41: $39,425
  • 42: $37,525
  • 43: $35,625
  • 44: $33,725
  • 45: $31,825
  • 46: $29,925
  • 47: $28,025
  • 48: $26,505
  • 49: $25,175
  • 50: $24,415
  • 51: $23,845
  • 52: $23,275
  • 53: $22,895
  • 54: $22,515
  • 55: $22,325
  • 56: $22,135
  • 57: $21,954
  • 58: $21,755
  • 59: $21,565
  • 60: $21,375
  • 61: $21,185
  • 62: $20,995
  • 63: $20,805
  • 64: $20,615
  • 65: $20,425
  • 66: $20,235
  • 67: $20,045
  • 68: $19,855
  • 69: $19,655
  • 70: $19,475