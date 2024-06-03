More SEC coaching news: Ryan Murphy out at Texas, expected to be replaced by NCAA champ

It’s been an eventful few weeks in the SEC.

So far, we’ve seen Georgia part ways with head women’s golf coach Josh Brewer and replaced him with South Florida’s Erika Brennan. (Brewer would later accept the head women’s job at Eastern Michigan.)

And then South Carolina announced that Bill McDonald was out as its head men’s golf coach. (That job remains open.)

And then LSU hired East Tennessee State’s Jake Amos to be its next head men’s golf coach.

And then on Friday, Texas, the SEC’s newest member, announced the resignation of Ryan Murphy after 16 seasons with the school, including the past 10 as head women’s golf coach.

“The University of Texas has been great to me and my family, and I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a coach here. I’ve enjoyed my 16 years around many terrific young people on my teams as well as many great people that work in Texas Athletics. I am happy with what we achieved in my 10 years as the Head Women’s Golf Coach, and I believe the program is in a great place. I look forward to rooting on the players I’ve had the pleasure to coach into the future,” said Murphy, who led the Longhorns to five Big 12 titles and had recently notched a T-11 finish at the NCAA Championship, following three trips to match play in four years. Murphy was an assistant on the Texas men’s 2012 NCAA Championship squad.

Murphy’s replacement is expected to be Arizona’s Laura Ianello, who led Arizona to the 2018 NCAA title. That news was first reported by Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler and confirmed by GolfChannel.com via a source with knowledge of the discussions.