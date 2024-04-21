 Skip navigation
Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson chasing Hae Ran Ryu at Chevron Championship

  
Published April 21, 2024 11:01 AM

Nelly Korda, searching for her fifth consecutive win, enters the final round of the Chevron Championship one off the lead.

The third round concluded Sunday morning in The Woodlands, Texas, following a Saturday suspension because of inclement weather. Korda had seven holes to finish and made all pars for a 3-under 69.

She is at 10 under par, alongside Brooke Henderson (64). They are chasing Hae Ran Ryu (67), who made three birdies early Sunday to grab the outright lead.

Atthaya Thitikul was in front when play was called Saturday afternoon but made three straight bogeys, on Nos. 14-16, to drop three off the pace.

The final round began at 10:35 a.m. ET with the last threesome of Ryu, Korda and Henderson slated for 12:36 p.m. Peacock will begin streaming at 2 p.m., with NBC showcasing the event at 3 p.m.

Korda is trying to join Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only LPGA players to win five consecutive starts. She is also looking to add a second major to her resume (2021 KPMG Women’s PGA).

Henderson is seeking her third major title and first Chevron. She previously won the KPMG Women’s PGA in 2016 and the Amundi Evian Championship in 2022.

Ryu’s lone LPGA win came in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.