Nick Hardy gets emotional after dropping out of FedExCup top 50 in Memphis

Nick Hardy was flying to Chicago on Sunday night either way.

Hardy, a Northbrook, Illinois, native, entered this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship sitting right on the bubble for the 50-man BMW Championship — the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs and, beginning this year, the gateway to next season’s full lineup of signature events.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old Hardy, his T-49 finish in Memphis, capped by a closing bogey, dropped him two spots to No. 52 in points.

His season was over, and his flight to Chicago would be to see his family, not for a golf tournament.

“Super tough,” an emotional Hardy said afterward. “I really wanted to play Chicago. Just sucks. It really sucks. It stings right now…”

Hardy continued for over 2 minutes as a PGA Tour social camera recorded him. At one point, Hardy — who earlier this year missed five-straight cuts before rebounding to win the Zurich Classic with partner Davis Riley — started to break down.

“I’m definitely just proud of my career so far,” Hardy said, before pausing to collect himself. “I’m proud of how I know I’m getting better. Sometimes it’s hard to see growth in this game, but I know I’m seeing it. I hope to be out here for a long time, and I know I’ll have many more opportunities, but it stings right now.”

An emotional @NickHardy8 reflects on his season coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/51XaeMwg07 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2023

Hardy was then asked why he was so emotional.

“I just care,” Hardy said. “It just means a lot to me. … I’m just looking forward to the next one.”

With his card safely secured for next season, Hardy will get a brief break before the Tour’s new-look fall begins, giving Hardy another shot at playing himself into the Tour’s most lucrative events.

But first, he’ll head back to Chicago.

“My family’s there,” Hardy said. “At least I get to see my family.”

And the first person he’d call Sunday night to help him get over the heartbreaking finish?

“My dad…,” Hardy said, again taking a few seconds. “My dad.”