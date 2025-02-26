 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
How Austin Cindric got Kyle Larson’s number after Atlanta crash and how he moved on from disappointment
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_obriengoal_250226.jpg
O’Brien heads Everton level at 1-1 v. Brentford
nbc_pl_manunitedgoal3_250226.jpg
Maguire heads Man United 3-2 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250226.jpg
Szoboszlai strikes Liverpool 1-0 head of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
How Austin Cindric got Kyle Larson’s number after Atlanta crash and how he moved on from disappointment
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_obriengoal_250226.jpg
O’Brien heads Everton level at 1-1 v. Brentford
nbc_pl_manunitedgoal3_250226.jpg
Maguire heads Man United 3-2 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250226.jpg
Szoboszlai strikes Liverpool 1-0 head of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘Oh yeah': Shane Lowry, fellow Europeans have heard Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup comments

  
Published February 26, 2025 03:30 PM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Shane Lowry rolled into the media dining room on Wednesday morning at PGA National Resort and Spa, site of this week’s Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, looking for a quiet spot to do a couple remote interview.

By then, footage of an amped-up Keegan Bradley from the final episode of the latest season of Netflix’s Full Swing was going viral.

Cameras showing Bradley in the aftermath of last fall’s Presidents Cup victory picked up the since-appointed U.S. Ryder Cup captain firing up his American teammates with, in retrospect, was his first motivational speech of his captaincy.

“I’m gonna get criticized as the captain next year,” Bradley began. “They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f---ing life. That’s when I do my best work.

“We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f---ing a--!”

Asked if he’d seen the clip, Lowry grinned and said, “Oh yeah. We’ve all seen it.”

Lowry later seemed to downplay Bradley’s comments during an appearance on Golf Channel’s Golf Today.

“Obviously, I saw it,” Lowry said. “Look, they’re going to be fired up to go beat us. Keegan is going to be a great captain, and we’re under no illusion that [he won’t be]; we’re certainly not going to doubt him. And I’m sure Luke Donald (the European captain for a second straight Cup) is going to prepare his team as best he can, and we’ll give it a go when it comes to it.”

Added Francesco Molinari, a European team veteran and vice captain in Rome: “It’s not a big deal. Those things happen all the time. … I can understand why Keegan did it. We love to win. They love to win. What Keegan said, was not out of bounds.”

But make no mistake: Considering the European side’s ability to glean motivation from even an ounce of bulletin-board material (see: Alan Shipnuck, 2018), the visitors certainly won’t forget later this year at Bethpage.