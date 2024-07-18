 Skip navigation
The Open 2024 - Day One - Royal Troon
Here’s how the wind has ‘completely changed’ Royal Troon on Day 1 of Open
The 152nd Open - Day One
A year after worst major score, Justin Thomas finishes birdie-birdie for 69 at The Open
The 152nd Open - Day One
The Open: Tee times and groupings for Round 2 at Royal Troon

The Open 2024 - Day One - Royal Troon
Here’s how the wind has ‘completely changed’ Royal Troon on Day 1 of Open
The 152nd Open - Day One
A year after worst major score, Justin Thomas finishes birdie-birdie for 69 at The Open
The 152nd Open - Day One
The Open: Tee times and groupings for Round 2 at Royal Troon

Open competitor hits 84-yard tee shot on Postage Stamp, then WDs

  
Published July 18, 2024 10:57 AM

Perhaps it was fitting that Romain Langasque’s short stay at this Open Championship came to an end at its shortest hole.

Langasque was already 3 over through seven holes when his tee ball at the 120-yard eighth hole, nicknamed the Postage Stamp, traveled just 84 yards and failed to even get within 10 yards of any semblance of short grass. The scramble was short-lived, too, as Langasque hacked his recovery shot poorly out of the hay, thinning it through the green and down into some more deep fescue.

By then, he’d had enough; the 29-year-old Frenchman took a few steps before turning around, taking off his hat and telling his caddie he was done for the week.

The reason: Reportedly a back injury.