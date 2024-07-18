Open competitor hits 84-yard tee shot on Postage Stamp, then WDs

Perhaps it was fitting that Romain Langasque’s short stay at this Open Championship came to an end at its shortest hole.

Langasque was already 3 over through seven holes when his tee ball at the 120-yard eighth hole, nicknamed the Postage Stamp, traveled just 84 yards and failed to even get within 10 yards of any semblance of short grass. The scramble was short-lived, too, as Langasque hacked his recovery shot poorly out of the hay, thinning it through the green and down into some more deep fescue.

By then, he’d had enough; the 29-year-old Frenchman took a few steps before turning around, taking off his hat and telling his caddie he was done for the week.

Romain Langasque WD at the postage stamp with an apparent back injury



pic.twitter.com/QRAF24lY28 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 18, 2024

The reason: Reportedly a back injury.