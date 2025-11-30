Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Keegan Bradley player profile

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
No. 5 LSU destroys Washington State 112-35; LSU’s eighth straight game over 100 points
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3cf3c6a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6288x3537+0+236/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb7%2Fab%2F14ba04e6443591e1386b4edcb229%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26388748
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Shane Lowry player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_251130.jpg
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whured1_251130.jpg
Paqueta sent off for dissent against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251130.jpg
Kamara’s belter gives Aston Villa lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
No. 5 LSU destroys Washington State 112-35; LSU’s eighth straight game over 100 points
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3cf3c6a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6288x3537+0+236/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb7%2Fab%2F14ba04e6443591e1386b4edcb229%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26388748
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Shane Lowry player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_251130.jpg
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whured1_251130.jpg
Paqueta sent off for dissent against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251130.jpg
Kamara’s belter gives Aston Villa lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Keegan Bradley player profile

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 30, 2025 09:27 AM
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
October 27, 2025 03:04 PM
The Golf Today crew debates whether the U.S. Ryder Cup team should revive Keegan Bradley's captaincy for 2027, while also diving into Max Homa's 2025 campaign and his outlook for next season.

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Keegan Bradley

  • Age: 39
  • Country: United States
  • Career PGA Tour wins: 8
  • Majors: 1 (2011 PGA Championship)

2025 Highlights

Bradley captained the United States Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black and almost qualified for his own squad. He certainly gave himself something to think about when it came time to make his six captain’s picks. The Tour veteran won the Travelers Championship (a signature event) for the second time in three years, one of six top-10s on the season.

Optum_Golf_Channel_Games_1920x1080.png
Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Bradley, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)

  • Driving distance: 306.4 yards (6)
  • Driving accuracy: 61.39% (3)
  • Greens in regulation: 66.04% (7)
  • Proximity to the hole: 35'7 (3)
  • Scrambling: 62.58% (3)
  • Sand saves: 60.87% (2)
  • Putting >25 feet: 5.28% (7)
  • Putting 10 feet: 57.14% (1)