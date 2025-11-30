Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Keegan Bradley player profile
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.
Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.
Keegan Bradley
- Age: 39
- Country: United States
- Career PGA Tour wins: 8
- Majors: 1 (2011 PGA Championship)
2025 Highlights
Bradley captained the United States Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black and almost qualified for his own squad. He certainly gave himself something to think about when it came time to make his six captain’s picks. The Tour veteran won the Travelers Championship (a signature event) for the second time in three years, one of six top-10s on the season.
The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Bradley, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.
2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)
- Driving distance: 306.4 yards (6)
- Driving accuracy: 61.39% (3)
- Greens in regulation: 66.04% (7)
- Proximity to the hole: 35'7 (3)
- Scrambling: 62.58% (3)
- Sand saves: 60.87% (2)
- Putting >25 feet: 5.28% (7)
- Putting 10 feet: 57.14% (1)