Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Keegan Bradley player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Keegan Bradley

Age : 39

: 39 Country : United States

: United States Career PGA Tour wins : 8

: 8 Majors: 1 (2011 PGA Championship)

2025 Highlights

Bradley captained the United States Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black and almost qualified for his own squad. He certainly gave himself something to think about when it came time to make his six captain’s picks. The Tour veteran won the Travelers Championship (a signature event) for the second time in three years, one of six top-10s on the season.

Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Bradley, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)