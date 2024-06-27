Pavan, Friedrichsen and Wiebe share the lead after the opening round of Italian Open

CERVIA, Italy — Home player Andrea Pavan was part of a three-way share of the lead after the first round of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Pavan’s bogey-free 64 put him at 7 under with Denmark’s Sebastian Friedrichsen and American Gunner Wiebe.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green made four birdies in the last six holes to sit one shot back alongside Marcus Kinhult after the Swede birdied the last hole.

The 35-year-old Pavan was supported by the Italian crowd at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, although he noted that he hadn’t played the course in 20 years.

“So I wouldn’t consider having any knowledge around the place,” Pavan said. “The course isn’t very long but you still have to play well. Very small greens, especially on the back nine. If you hit the green you’re quite close most of the time.”

Pavan’s two European tour wins came in 2018 and 2019.