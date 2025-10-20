‘Perfect shots all the way': D3 golfer aces same hole twice in same day

Think one hole-in-one is impressive? Try two holes-in-one, on the same day, on the same hole.

That’s exactly what Sewanee sophomore Niel Phillips did Monday at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Rome, Georgia.

With the tournament’s 36-hole day requiring back-to-back shotgun starts, Phillips, a New Orleans native competing on the Tigers’ B-team, began his first round on Stonebridge Country Club’s par-3 eighth hole and holed a 6-iron from 182 yards for an ace, according to his head coach, Keenan Hickton.

Phillips followed by playing his next four holes in a combined 5 over, but birdies on Nos. 15-17 and a slew of pars allowed him to polish off an even-par 72.

Then Phillips headed back to No. 8 to start his second round. With the hole locations remaining the same, Phillips took one less club, a 7-iron, and again jarred his tee shot.

“Watched them both,” Hickton texted Golf Channel. “… Both were perfect shots all the way.”

A D3 golfer aced the same hole twice on the same day Monday at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Rome, Georgia.@SewaneeTigers sophomore Niel Phillips began his first round with a hole-in-one (6-iron from 182 yards) on the par-3 eighth hole at… pic.twitter.com/KLeBShUZVm — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) October 20, 2025

It’s believed to be the first time that any college player, at any level, has aced the same hole in back-to-back rounds on the same day.

This is Phillips’ third start of the fall. He finished 82nd out of 96 players at Sewanee’s fall opener, the Gate City Invitational (Phillips recorded two eagles during that event), and he most recently placed last in the 87-man Tartan Invitational, withdrawing during his second round. He is ranked No. 831 by Scoreboard while Sewanee is fifth nationally as a team.