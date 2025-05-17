PGA Championship 2025 leaderboard: Third-round scores, results from Quail Hollow
Published May 17, 2025 07:40 PM
Scottie Scheffler played his final five holes in 5 under to pull three strokes clear of the field entering the final round of the 107th PGA Championship.
Here’s a look at the Day 3 results from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-11
|69
|68
|65
|2
|Alex Noren
|-8
|68
|71
|66
|T3
|Davis Riley
|-7
|71
|68
|67
|T3
|J.T. Poston
|-7
|68
|70
|68
|T5
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-6
|64
|70
|73
|T5
|Si Woo Kim
|-6
|72
|64
|71
|T5
|Jon Rahm
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|T8
|Matthieu Pavon
|-5
|71
|65
|72
|T8
|Tony Finau
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|T8
|Keegan Bradley
|-5
|68
|72
|68
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-5
|68
|68
|72
|T8
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-5
|71
|68
|69
|T13
|Adam Scott
|-4
|69
|71
|69
|T13
|Matt Wallace
|-4
|71
|70
|68
|T13
|Garrick Higgo
|-4
|69
|69
|71
|T13
|Joe Highsmith
|-4
|73
|67
|69
|T17
|Lucas Glover
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|T17
|Ryan Fox
|-3
|67
|71
|72
|T17
|Denny McCarthy
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|T17
|Cameron Davis
|-3
|66
|74
|70
|T17
|Max Greyserman
|-3
|71
|72
|67
|T17
|Ryan Gerard
|-3
|66
|72
|72
|T23
|Alex Smalley
|-2
|67
|71
|73
|T23
|Maverick McNealy
|-2
|70
|72
|69
|T23
|Taylor Pendrith
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|T23
|J.J. Spaun
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|T23
|Robert Macintyre
|-2
|68
|70
|73
|T23
|Ben Griffin
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|T23
|David Puig
|-2
|71
|72
|68
|T23
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-2
|68
|71
|72
|T31
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-1
|68
|70
|74
|T31
|Harry Hall
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|T31
|Taylor Moore
|-1
|73
|69
|70
|T31
|Joaquin Niemann
|-1
|74
|67
|71
|T31
|Viktor Hovland
|-1
|69
|71
|72
|T36
|Rafael Campos
|E
|68
|73
|72
|T36
|Harris English
|E
|72
|70
|71
|T36
|Tyrrell Hatton
|E
|68
|73
|72
|T36
|Max Homa
|E
|73
|64
|76
|T36
|Aaron Rai
|E
|67
|72
|74
|T36
|Eric Cole
|E
|70
|70
|73
|T36
|Nicolas Echavarria
|E
|68
|74
|71
|T36
|Cameron Young
|E
|73
|69
|71
|T44
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|1
|71
|71
|72
|T44
|Beau Hossler
|1
|71
|70
|73
|T44
|Wyndham Clark
|1
|72
|69
|73
|T44
|Marco Penge
|1
|69
|71
|74
|T44
|Luke Donald
|1
|67
|74
|73
|T49
|Sam Stevens
|2
|70
|68
|77
|T49
|Richard Bland
|2
|70
|69
|76
|T49
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|74
|69
|72
|T49
|Corey Conners
|2
|73
|68
|74
|T49
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2
|70
|68
|77
|T49
|Sam Burns
|2
|73
|70
|72
|T49
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|72
|71
|72
|T49
|Tom McKibbin
|2
|70
|71
|74
|T57
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3
|70
|70
|76
|T57
|Daniel Berger
|3
|71
|71
|74
|T57
|Collin Morikawa
|3
|70
|72
|74
|T60
|Justin Lower
|4
|69
|73
|75
|T60
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|4
|68
|74
|75
|T60
|Kevin Yu
|4
|73
|70
|74
|T63
|Stephan Jaeger
|5
|67
|75
|76
|T63
|Michael Kim
|5
|71
|72
|75
|T63
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5
|72
|69
|77
|T63
|Tom Kim
|5
|71
|72
|75
|T67
|Brian Harman
|6
|71
|72
|76
|T67
|Austin Eckroat
|6
|72
|70
|77
|T69
|Bud Cauley
|7
|74
|69
|77
|T69
|Brian Campbell
|7
|73
|69
|78
|T69
|Elvis Smylie
|7
|70
|73
|77
|T72
|Chris Kirk
|8
|73
|70
|78
|T72
|Byeong Hun An
|8
|69
|73
|79
|74
|Sergio Garcia
|9
|75
|68
|79