PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 live: Leaderboard, updates and highlights
Follow the third-round action from the season’s second major championship.
Round 2 highlights from the PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler might not be at his best, but he's just three off the lead in the PGA Championship. Watch his Round 2 highlights before Live From reacts, specifically to his scrambling.
The third round of the PGA Championship was delayed Saturday because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
Officials, however, expect things to get back on schedule and make it through Round 3 of the second major of the season.
Get updates, highlights, scores and follow all of the action with our live blog (PGA Championship leaderboard):
Updates
Looks like we are good — if still soggy — the rest of the way.
Saturday weather forecast for the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/MthNjyLMl1— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 17, 2025
The start to Round 3 was moved back 3 1/2 hours, but with the change to threesomes off split tees, that really altered the start times for those near the bottom of the board.
LOVE going from 835am to 145pm pic.twitter.com/8P7My9FLhr— Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) May 17, 2025
PGA of America officials adjusted tee times Saturday because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.