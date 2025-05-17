 Skip navigation
Justin Allgaier Wilkesboro.jpg
Justin Allgaier provides Kyle Larson's team with key feedback for NASCAR All-Star Race
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship updated tee times: Round 3 delayed because of dangerous weather
NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory's driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
'That's gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Justin Allgaier Wilkesboro.jpg
Justin Allgaier provides Kyle Larson’s team with key feedback for NASCAR All-Star Race
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship updated tee times: Round 3 delayed because of dangerous weather
NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 live: Leaderboard, updates and highlights

Follow the third-round action from the season’s second major championship.

Round 2 highlights from the PGA Championship
May 16, 2025 08:14 PM
Scottie Scheffler might not be at his best, but he's just three off the lead in the PGA Championship. Watch his Round 2 highlights before Live From reacts, specifically to his scrambling.

The third round of the PGA Championship was delayed Saturday because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

Officials, however, expect things to get back on schedule and make it through Round 3 of the second major of the season.

Get updates, highlights, scores and follow all of the action with our live blog (PGA Championship leaderboard):

Updates
Weather forecast for afternoon and Sunday

Looks like we are good — if still soggy — the rest of the way.
Some major scrambling going on

The start to Round 3 was moved back 3 1/2 hours, but with the change to threesomes off split tees, that really altered the start times for those near the bottom of the board.
Adjusted Round 3 tee times
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship updated tee times: Round 3 delayed because of dangerous weather
PGA of America officials adjusted tee times Saturday because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.