PGA Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Less than two hours before PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was scheduled to meet with players at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the circuit informed the membership that Andy Pazder had resigned.

Pazder was the Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer and had been a part of the circuit’s leadership team since 1990. No reason was given for Pazder’s resignation.

Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s executive vice president and president, “will assume Andy’s responsibilities, overseeing our tournaments and competitions,” according to the e-mail sent to players.

Pazder was a central figure in the Tour’s move to a definitive agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. In a memo sent to players from Monahan on July 26, Pazder was appointed to the Player Benefit Program committee to compensate members who didn’t join LIV Golf and the Player Discipline” task force to evaluate “developing potential pathways back to the PGA Tour for LIV players who wish to reapply in the future.”

In the same memo to players last month, the Tour named Jason Gore the circuit’s executive vice president and chief player officer to lead the Tour’s player relations operations and “provide player input and representation across the entire business.”