 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-ITA-DIAMOND
Winfred Yavi just misses 3000m steeplechase world record at Rome Diamond League
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin State Fair gambling on IndyCar’s return to The Milwaukee Mile
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
nbc_indy_willpowersinterview_240830.jpg
Power’s expectations in return to Milwaukee Mile
sales_nbc_big10_ucla_tiktok_240830.jpg
New-look UCLA ready to make a mark in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-ITA-DIAMOND
Winfred Yavi just misses 3000m steeplechase world record at Rome Diamond League
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin State Fair gambling on IndyCar’s return to The Milwaukee Mile
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
nbc_indy_willpowersinterview_240830.jpg
Power’s expectations in return to Milwaukee Mile
sales_nbc_big10_ucla_tiktok_240830.jpg
New-look UCLA ready to make a mark in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Play suspended because of dangerous weather at Tour Championship

  
Published August 30, 2024 05:40 PM
Kisner, Kaufman talk 'new era of East Lake'
August 30, 2024 04:41 PM
Kevin Kisner joins Smylie Kaufman to talk about how East Lake is looking and react to shots at the Tour Championship.

ATLANTA – Play was suspended at 5:15 p.m. ET because of dangerous weather at the Tour Championship with the day’s final group on the 16th hole.

Scottie Scheffler leads by four at 19 under as a storms moved over the East Lake area. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for second place at 15 under.

Officials evacuated the golf course and players were taken to the clubhouse. An update was expected by 6 p.m.