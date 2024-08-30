Play suspended because of dangerous weather at Tour Championship

ATLANTA – Play was suspended at 5:15 p.m. ET because of dangerous weather at the Tour Championship with the day’s final group on the 16th hole.

Scottie Scheffler leads by four at 19 under as a storms moved over the East Lake area. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for second place at 15 under.

Officials evacuated the golf course and players were taken to the clubhouse. An update was expected by 6 p.m.