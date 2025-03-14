Player who shot all-time worst 89 on Stadium Course in contention in 2025 Players Championship

Max Greevy made history the last time he competed in The Players Championship.

Now, he’s in contention.

McGreevy wrapped up a 4-under 68 Friday after his opening round spilled into the morning because of Day 1 darkness. He parred the 17th and bogeyed the 18th and was four back as Round 2 was underway at TPC Sawgrass.

Two years ago, McGreevy shot 69 in his Players debut. He then carded an 89 in Round 2 ... an 89. That matched the worst score in tournament history on the Stadium Course (Michael Campbell, dealing with a shoulder injury, shot 89 in the 2003 first round and was then disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard).

McGreevy poked fun at himself the following week at the Valspar Championship, where players can get creative with the caddie bibs — McGreevy’s caddie sported, “Mr. 89.”

Bad round ➡️ Fashion statement@MaxMcGreevy is having some fun with his caddie bib this week after recording an 89 @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/JfzgqulXf1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2023

Bob Murphy holds the mark for the worst score in tournament history, shooting 92 at Sawgrass Country Club in the 1979 final round.

McGreevy did not compete in last year’s Players Championship. He begins his second round at 9:41 a.m. EDT.