Players Championship 2025: Full field at TPC Sawgrass
Published March 7, 2025 05:06 PM
The first huge tournament of the season kicks off with The Players Championship, March 13-16 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Scottie Scheffler, who became the first player in history to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event in back-to-back years, will be vying for a three-peat.
Tiger Woods, who was in the last year of eligibility from his 2019 Masters win, did not enter.
Here’s a look at the initial full field in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where players will compete for the $4.5 million first-place prize in the $25 million purse (click here for TV times and qualifying criteria):
- Åberg, Ludvig
- An, Byeong Hun
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Burns, Sam
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Canter, Laurie
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Capan III, Frankie
- Cauley, Bud
- Chandler, Will
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hall, Harry
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Pan, C.T.
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Phillips, Chandler
- Poston, J.T.
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Scott, Adam
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Springer, Hayden
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Ventura, Kris
- Villegas, Camilo
- Whaley, Vince
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Zalatoris, Will