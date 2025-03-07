 Skip navigation
Players Championship 2025: Full field at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 7, 2025 05:06 PM

The first huge tournament of the season kicks off with The Players Championship, March 13-16 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Scottie Scheffler, who became the first player in history to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event in back-to-back years, will be vying for a three-peat.

Tiger Woods, who was in the last year of eligibility from his 2019 Masters win, did not enter.

Here’s a look at the initial full field in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where players will compete for the $4.5 million first-place prize in the $25 million purse (click here for TV times and qualifying criteria):

  • Åberg, Ludvig
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Burns, Sam
  • Campbell, Brian
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Capan III, Frankie
  • Cauley, Bud
  • Chandler, Will
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hall, Harry
  • Harman, Brian
  • Henley, Russell
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Nicolai
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kim, Chan
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knapp, Jake
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • MacIntyre, Robert
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCarty, Matt
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Perez, Victor
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Scott, Adam
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Skinns, David
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Ventura, Kris
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Young, Cameron
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Zalatoris, Will