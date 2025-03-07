Players Championship 2025: Full field at TPC Sawgrass

The first huge tournament of the season kicks off with The Players Championship, March 13-16 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Scottie Scheffler, who became the first player in history to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event in back-to-back years, will be vying for a three-peat.

Tiger Woods, who was in the last year of eligibility from his 2019 Masters win, did not enter.

Here’s a look at the initial full field in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where players will compete for the $4.5 million first-place prize in the $25 million purse (click here for TV times and qualifying criteria):