Prize-money payout: What Scottie Scheffler and Co. earned at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Published March 10, 2024 06:29 PM
Another big win, another big paycheck for Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational for a second time, this time as part of the PGA Tour’s signature series. That meant a $4-million prize for Scheffler.
The check bumped Scheffler’s official career PGA Tour earnings past the $49-million mark and to 13th on the all-time list.
Here’s a look at the full $20-million purse payout for those who made the cut at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|700
|4,000,000.00
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|400
|2,200,000.00
|3
|Shane Lowry
|350
|1,400,000.00
|T4
|Russell Henley
|312.5
|920,000.00
|T4
|Will Zalatoris
|312.5
|920,000.00
|T6
|Sahith Theegala
|262.5
|730,000.00
|T6
|Brendon Todd
|262.5
|730,000.00
|T8
|Byeong Hun An
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T8
|Emiliano Grillo
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T8
|Max Homa
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T8
|Andrew Putnam
|191.25
|579,000.00
|T12
|Brian Harman
|132.5
|389,666.67
|T12
|Lee Hodges
|132.5
|389,666.67
|T12
|Nick Taylor
|132.5
|389,666.67
|T12
|Justin Thomas
|132.5
|389,666.67
|T12
|Tom Hoge
|132.5
|389,666.66
|T12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|132.5
|389,666.66
|T18
|Corey Conners
|105
|289,000.00
|T18
|Cam Davis
|105
|289,000.00
|T18
|Sungjae Im
|105
|289,000.00
|T21
|Eric Cole
|87.5
|224,750.00
|T21
|Harris English
|87.5
|224,750.00
|T21
|Rory McIlroy
|87.5
|224,750.00
|T21
|Seamus Power
|87.5
|224,750.00
|T25
|Ludvig Åberg
|65
|162,800.00
|T25
|Grayson Murray
|65
|162,800.00
|T25
|Patrick Rodgers
|65
|162,800.00
|T25
|Xander Schauffele
|65
|162,800.00
|T25
|Erik van Rooyen
|65
|162,800.00
|T30
|Sam Burns
|37.5
|123,500.00
|T30
|Lucas Glover
|37.5
|123,500.00
|T30
|Mackenzie Hughes
|37.5
|123,500.00
|T30
|Si Woo Kim
|37.5
|123,500.00
|T30
|Webb Simpson
|37.5
|123,500.00
|T30
|Jordan Spieth
|37.5
|123,500.00
|T36
|Keegan Bradley
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Patrick Cantlay
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Jason Day
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Austin Eckroat
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Rickie Fowler
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Viktor Hovland
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Justin Lower
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T36
|Cameron Young
|20.81
|88,375.00
|T44
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|16.12
|64,000.00
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger
|16.12
|64,000.00
|T44
|Chris Kirk
|16.12
|64,000.00
|T44
|Min Woo Lee
|16.12
|64,000.00
|T48
|Nick Dunlap
|13.58
|54,000.00
|T48
|Denny McCarthy
|13.58
|54,000.00
|T48
|Taylor Moore
|13.58
|54,000.00
|51
|C.T. Pan
|12.5
|51,000.00
|T52
|Adam Hadwin
|11.5
|49,000.00
|T52
|Tom Kim
|11.5
|49,000.00
|T52
|Matthieu Pavon
|11.5
|49,000.00
|55
|J.T. Poston
|10.5
|47,000.00
|56
|Luke List
|10
|46,000.00
|T57
|Jake Knapp
|9.25
|44,500.00
|T57
|Sepp Straka
|9.25
|44,500.00