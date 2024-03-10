Prize-money payout: What Scottie Scheffler and Co. earned at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Another big win, another big paycheck for Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational for a second time, this time as part of the PGA Tour’s signature series. That meant a $4-million prize for Scheffler.

The check bumped Scheffler’s official career PGA Tour earnings past the $49-million mark and to 13th on the all-time list.

Here’s a look at the full $20-million purse payout for those who made the cut at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.