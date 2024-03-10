 Skip navigation
Prize-money payout: What Scottie Scheffler and Co. earned at Arnold Palmer Invitational

  
Published March 10, 2024 06:29 PM

Another big win, another big paycheck for Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational for a second time, this time as part of the PGA Tour’s signature series. That meant a $4-million prize for Scheffler.

The check bumped Scheffler’s official career PGA Tour earnings past the $49-million mark and to 13th on the all-time list.

Here’s a look at the full $20-million purse payout for those who made the cut at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

FINISHPLAYERFEC POINTSEARNINGS ($)
1Scottie Scheffler7004,000,000.00
2Wyndham Clark4002,200,000.00
3Shane Lowry3501,400,000.00
T4Russell Henley312.5920,000.00
T4Will Zalatoris312.5920,000.00
T6Sahith Theegala262.5730,000.00
T6Brendon Todd262.5730,000.00
T8Byeong Hun An191.25579,000.00
T8Emiliano Grillo191.25579,000.00
T8Max Homa191.25579,000.00
T8Andrew Putnam191.25579,000.00
T12Brian Harman132.5389,666.67
T12Lee Hodges132.5389,666.67
T12Nick Taylor132.5389,666.67
T12Justin Thomas132.5389,666.67
T12Tom Hoge132.5389,666.66
T12Hideki Matsuyama132.5389,666.66
T18Corey Conners105289,000.00
T18Cam Davis105289,000.00
T18Sungjae Im105289,000.00
T21Eric Cole87.5224,750.00
T21Harris English87.5224,750.00
T21Rory McIlroy87.5224,750.00
T21Seamus Power87.5224,750.00
T25Ludvig Åberg65162,800.00
T25Grayson Murray65162,800.00
T25Patrick Rodgers65162,800.00
T25Xander Schauffele65162,800.00
T25Erik van Rooyen65162,800.00
T30Sam Burns37.5123,500.00
T30Lucas Glover37.5123,500.00
T30Mackenzie Hughes37.5123,500.00
T30Si Woo Kim37.5123,500.00
T30Webb Simpson37.5123,500.00
T30Jordan Spieth37.5123,500.00
T36Keegan Bradley20.8188,375.00
T36Patrick Cantlay20.8188,375.00
T36Jason Day20.8188,375.00
T36Austin Eckroat20.8188,375.00
T36Rickie Fowler20.8188,375.00
T36Viktor Hovland20.8188,375.00
T36Justin Lower20.8188,375.00
T36Cameron Young20.8188,375.00
T44Christiaan Bezuidenhout16.1264,000.00
T44Stephan Jaeger16.1264,000.00
T44Chris Kirk16.1264,000.00
T44Min Woo Lee16.1264,000.00
T48Nick Dunlap13.5854,000.00
T48Denny McCarthy13.5854,000.00
T48Taylor Moore13.5854,000.00
51C.T. Pan12.551,000.00
T52Adam Hadwin11.549,000.00
T52Tom Kim11.549,000.00
T52Matthieu Pavon11.549,000.00
55J.T. Poston10.547,000.00
56Luke List1046,000.00
T57Jake Knapp9.2544,500.00
T57Sepp Straka9.2544,500.00