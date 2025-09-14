 Skip navigation
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence in press conference.JPG
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch

  
Published September 13, 2025 10:20 PM

The Procore Championship will conclude Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, with the final round of the PGA Tour’s fall opener.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the live stream on the NBC Sports app.

Here are the complete starting times and pairings for Sunday’s final round (all times ET):

10:35 a.m. – Jim Knous, Tom Kim
10:45 a.m. – Braden Thornberry, Thomas Rosenmuller
10:55 a.m. – Trevor Cone, David Skinns
11:05 a.m. – Eric Cole, Mac Meissner
11:15 a.m. – Vince Covello, Will Chandler
11:25 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Ben An
11:40 a.m. – a-Tyler Watts, John Pak
11:50 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell
Noon – Beau Hossler, Justin Thomas
12:10 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Karl Vilips
12:20 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Sahith Theegala
12:30 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Max Homa
12:45 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Harris English
12:55 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jason Dufner
1:05 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Anders Albertson
1:15 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Quade Cummins
1:25 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Patrick Fishburn
1:35 p.m. – Martin Laird, Trey Mullinax
1:50 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Brandt Snedeker
2 p.m. – Luke List, Adam Schenk
2:10 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Gary Woodland
2:20 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns
2:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Ben Kohles
2:40 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Doug Ghim
2:55 p.m. – Cameron Young, Zac Blair
3:05 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mav McNealy
3:15 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Michael Thorbjornsen
3:25 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Davis Thompson
3:35 p.m. – Justin Hastings, Rico Hoey
3:45 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Ryo Hisatsune
4 p.m. – Russell Henley, Hayden Springer
4:10 p.m. – Matt McCarty, J.J. Spaun
4:20 p.m. – Mac Hughes, Lanto Griffin
4:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Emiliano Grillo
4:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Garrick Higgo
4:50 p.m. – Ben Griffin, a-Jackson Koivun