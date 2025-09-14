Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch

The Procore Championship will conclude Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, with the final round of the PGA Tour’s fall opener.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the live stream on the NBC Sports app.

Here are the complete starting times and pairings for Sunday’s final round (all times ET):

10:35 a.m. – Jim Knous, Tom Kim

10:45 a.m. – Braden Thornberry, Thomas Rosenmuller

10:55 a.m. – Trevor Cone, David Skinns

11:05 a.m. – Eric Cole, Mac Meissner

11:15 a.m. – Vince Covello, Will Chandler

11:25 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Ben An

11:40 a.m. – a-Tyler Watts, John Pak

11:50 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

Noon – Beau Hossler, Justin Thomas

12:10 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Karl Vilips

12:20 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Sahith Theegala

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Max Homa

12:45 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Harris English

12:55 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jason Dufner

1:05 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Anders Albertson

1:15 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Quade Cummins

1:25 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Patrick Fishburn

1:35 p.m. – Martin Laird, Trey Mullinax

1:50 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Brandt Snedeker

2 p.m. – Luke List, Adam Schenk

2:10 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Gary Woodland

2:20 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns

2:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Ben Kohles

2:40 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Doug Ghim

2:55 p.m. – Cameron Young, Zac Blair

3:05 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mav McNealy

3:15 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Michael Thorbjornsen

3:25 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Davis Thompson

3:35 p.m. – Justin Hastings, Rico Hoey

3:45 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Ryo Hisatsune

4 p.m. – Russell Henley, Hayden Springer

4:10 p.m. – Matt McCarty, J.J. Spaun

4:20 p.m. – Mac Hughes, Lanto Griffin

4:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Emiliano Grillo

4:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Garrick Higgo

4:50 p.m. – Ben Griffin, a-Jackson Koivun