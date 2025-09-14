Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
The Procore Championship will conclude Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, with the final round of the PGA Tour’s fall opener.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the live stream on the NBC Sports app.
Here are the complete starting times and pairings for Sunday’s final round (all times ET):
10:35 a.m. – Jim Knous, Tom Kim
10:45 a.m. – Braden Thornberry, Thomas Rosenmuller
10:55 a.m. – Trevor Cone, David Skinns
11:05 a.m. – Eric Cole, Mac Meissner
11:15 a.m. – Vince Covello, Will Chandler
11:25 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Ben An
11:40 a.m. – a-Tyler Watts, John Pak
11:50 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell
Noon – Beau Hossler, Justin Thomas
12:10 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Karl Vilips
12:20 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Sahith Theegala
12:30 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Max Homa
12:45 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Harris English
12:55 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jason Dufner
1:05 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Anders Albertson
1:15 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Quade Cummins
1:25 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Patrick Fishburn
1:35 p.m. – Martin Laird, Trey Mullinax
1:50 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Brandt Snedeker
2 p.m. – Luke List, Adam Schenk
2:10 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Gary Woodland
2:20 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns
2:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Ben Kohles
2:40 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Doug Ghim
2:55 p.m. – Cameron Young, Zac Blair
3:05 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mav McNealy
3:15 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Michael Thorbjornsen
3:25 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Davis Thompson
3:35 p.m. – Justin Hastings, Rico Hoey
3:45 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Ryo Hisatsune
4 p.m. – Russell Henley, Hayden Springer
4:10 p.m. – Matt McCarty, J.J. Spaun
4:20 p.m. – Mac Hughes, Lanto Griffin
4:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Emiliano Grillo
4:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Garrick Higgo
4:50 p.m. – Ben Griffin, a-Jackson Koivun