RBC Canadian Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results, scores from TPC Toronto

It took 76 holes, but Ryan Fox won the RBC Canadian Open. The Kiwi defeated Sam Burns on the fourth hole of sudden death.

Fox birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Burns, who earlier posted 18 under par. After both men parred the par-5 18th three times in OT, Fox hit the green in two on their fourth extra hole and made birdie to win his second PGA Tour event of the season (Myrtle Beach Classic).

Here’s a look at the final results from TPC Toronto in Ontario: