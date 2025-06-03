 Skip navigation
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

  
Published June 3, 2025 09:30 AM

The week before the U.S. Open isn’t just a tune-up, but instead another national championship: The PGA Tour heads north to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy is back in the field after skipping the Memorial Tournament. Coupled with Memorial winner Scottie Scheffler’s absence, there’s a heavy favorite on the North Course of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Here’s just how heavy of a favorite — and who has the best shot to challenge him.

RBC Canadian Open odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Rory McIlroy: +450
  • Ludvig Åberg: +1400
  • Corey Conners: +2000
  • Shane Lowry: +2200
  • Robert MacIntyre: +2800
  • Taylor Pendrith: +2800
  • Sam Burns: +3000
  • Sungjae Im: +3500
  • Luke Clanton: +3500
  • Harry Hall: +4000
  • Keith Mitchell: +4000
  • Mackenzie Hughes: +4500
  • Nick Taylor: +4500