MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Hunter Lawrence leads Aaron Plessinger w Chase Sexton in background.JPG
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Unadilla: Time is running out for Chase Sexton’s competitors
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
split_1920_scheffler_ko_gold.jpg
Postcards from Paris: Looking back on how golf played out at the Olympics
Liv Golf - Andalucia - Day Two
Graeme McDowell suspended from LIV Golf for violating anti-doping policy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswa_champrd_240811.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship
nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd2_240810.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rianne Malixi beats Asterisk Talley again, adds U.S. Women’s Am to U.S. Girls’ Junior title

  
Published August 11, 2024 07:27 PM
TULSA, Okla. — Rianne Malixi beat Asterisk Talley, 3 and 2, to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Southern Hills, three weeks after routing Talley in the U.S. Girls’ Junior final.

Last month in the U.S. Girls’ Junior, the 17-year-old Malixi — from the Philippines — beat Talley, 8 and 7, at El Caballero in Tarzana, California, the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history.

Malixi is the second player to win both events in the same year, joining Eun Jeong Seong in 2016. She has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025.

The 15-year-old Talley, from Chowchilla, California, led 1 up Saturday after the first 18 holes of the 36-hole championship match were moved up a day because of expected rain Sunday.

Malixi was 3 up after 26 holes, and Talley took the next three holes to it. They halved the 30th with pars, Malixi won the next three with birdies and closed it out with par halve on the par-5 34th.

Talley teamed with Sarah Lim to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in May in San Antonio.