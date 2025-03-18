 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy adds PGA Tour start before Masters Tournament

  
Published March 18, 2025 02:32 PM

Rory McIlroy hinted after his Players Championship victory that he might want one more PGA Tour start before the Masters Tournament. Tuesday, it was announced that he had committed to the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

The tournament will be contested next week, March 27-30 at Memorial Park Golf Course, two weeks before the season’s first major.

McIlroy has previously played the Houston Open four times, but not since 2014. He has one top-10 and one missed cut.

The world No. 2 has two Tour victories this season, at the signature-event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players. It’s the first time he has won twice on Tour ahead of the Masters.

McIlroy, as he has been since 2015, will be looking to win at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam.