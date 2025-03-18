Rory McIlroy adds PGA Tour start before Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy hinted after his Players Championship victory that he might want one more PGA Tour start before the Masters Tournament. Tuesday, it was announced that he had committed to the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Rory McIlroy has committed to the Texas Children's Houston Open!



The #2 ranked golfer in the world, four-time major champion, and The Players Championship winner will join an elite roster of players at this year's tournament.



The tournament will be contested next week, March 27-30 at Memorial Park Golf Course, two weeks before the season’s first major.

McIlroy has previously played the Houston Open four times, but not since 2014. He has one top-10 and one missed cut.

The world No. 2 has two Tour victories this season, at the signature-event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players. It’s the first time he has won twice on Tour ahead of the Masters.

McIlroy, as he has been since 2015, will be looking to win at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam.