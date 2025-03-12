Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods’ latest injury setback: ‘It sucks’

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News Tuesday that Tiger Woods had less invasive surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg rattled the golf world, with fans and players lamenting what will likely be another lost season for the 15-time major champion.

“It sucks,” Rory McIlroy said Wednesday at The Players Championship. “He doesn’t have much luck when it comes to injuries and his body.

“Obviously, he was trying to ramp up to get ready for Augusta, and Achilles surgeries aren’t fun. Hoping he’s in good spirits and hoping he’s doing OK. We obviously won’t see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026.”

Woods posted on social media that he injured his Achilles while ramping up his “training and practice at home” and Dr. Charlton Stucken of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach (Fla.) performed the surgery.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Stucken said in a statement.

Woods hasn’t played an official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at last year’s Open Championship and recovery from Achilles surgery is normally four to six months.

“He’ll try. I know he’ll try,” McIlroy said when asked if he could see Woods compete again. “But that’s a question for him, not for me. I obviously don’t know what’s in his head. But judging by prior behavior, he’ll definitely try.”