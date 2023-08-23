Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship

ATLANTA – There are no shortage of opinions when it comes to the PGA Tour’s “starting strokes” scoring at the Tour Championship and most players acknowledge that it might not be the best system, but it’s the best they’ve got.

One concern, however, was put to rest at last year’s finale. Some have argued that the system is confusing for fans and leaves those toward the back of the field (Nos. 26 to 30 in points begin the week at even par) too far off the lead, which is 10 under par to start the week.

Last year, Rory McIlroy began the tournament at 4 under and six shots off the starting lead, held by points-leader Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman then made a triple-bogey-7 on the first hole and a bogey at No. 2 in Round 1 to fall 10 shots back. That deficit went to 11 strokes with a bogey at No. 4.

“We were just at a breakfast with some of the sponsors earlier, and I said, I fell 11 shots behind Scottie after [four] holes of the tournament. So if I can come back from 11 shots, I feel like everyone in this field should feel like they have a chance to win,” said McIlroy, who finished at 17 under last year at East Lake to win his third FedExCup title.

Scheffler again begins the week as the front-runner, at 10 under, followed by last week’s winner, Viktor Hovland, at 8 under and McIlroy at 7 under.

“This has been a good place to me over the years. At the start of my career, actually, when I came in, I think I came in to the Tour Championship No. 1 twice, in 2012 and 2014, and wasn’t able to win. Since then I’ve just sort of figured out a way to play this golf course and get myself into contention,” McIlroy said. “I’ve had a great run here over the years and obviously in a great position to try to add another FedExCup title to the mantle piece.”