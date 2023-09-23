Rose Zhang vs. Leona Maguire highlights Sunday singles at 2023 Solheim Cup

The 18th Solheim Cup is tied at 8-8 with 12 singles matches to be played Sunday at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.

Here’s a look at the final-session matchups (all times ET). You can watch the action on Golf Channel and Peacock, beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

5:10 a.m.: Megan Khang (U.S.) vs. Linn Grant (EUR)

5:22 a.m.: Rose Zhang (U.S.) vs. Leona Maguire (EUR)

5:34 a.m.: Danielle Kang (U.S.) vs. Charley Hull (EUR)

5:46 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho (U.S.) vs. Anna Nordqvist (EUR)

5:58 a.m.: Andrea Lee (U.S.) vs. Georgia Hall (EUR)

6:10 a.m.: Cheyenne Knight (U.S.) vs. Gemma Dryburgh (EUR)

6:22 a.m.: Angel Yin (U.S.) vs. Celine Boutier (EUR)

6:34 a.m.: Ally Ewing (U.S.) vs. Caroline Hedwall (EUR)

6:46 a.m.: Lilia Vu (U.S.) vs. Madelene Sagstrom (EUR)

6:58 a.m.: Allisen Corpuz (U.S.) vs. Maja Stark (EUR)

7:10 a.m.: Nelly Korda (U.S.) vs. Carlota Ciganda (EUR)

7:22 a.m.: Lexi Thompson (U.S.) vs. Emily K. Pedersen (EUR)