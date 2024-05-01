 Skip navigation
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times: Rounds 1 and 2 at TPC Craig Ranch
Horse Racing: Kentucky Oaks
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby 2024: Past winners, dress code, tickets, history, records, top jockeys

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrown_240501.jpg
Brown focused on proving value after his extension
nbc_pft_giantsvikingspats_240501.jpg
Patriots not trading down puts pressure on Maye
nbc_pft_scaleof1thru10_240501.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Maye, McCarthy, Williams situations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Royal Troon could feature longest and shortest holes in Open history

  
Published May 1, 2024 09:53 AM
Spieth 'searching' going into CJ Cup Byron Nelson
April 30, 2024 04:26 PM
Rex Hoggard and the Golf Today crew discuss realistic expectations for Jordan Spieth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week and debate if he's still a top-25 player on the PGA Tour.

TROON, Scotland — Royal Troon will feature the longest hole in Open history when the Ayrshire links hosts the event for the 10th time in July.

The par-5 sixth hole will be extended to 623 yards, which is 22 yards longer than in 2016 the last time Troon hosted. The 152nd Open is July 18-21.

Two holes later, players could see the shortest hole as the famous “Postage Stamp” could be shortened to 99 yards, weather permitting.

Overall, nine new tees have been created to lengthen the course to 7,385 yards — an increase of 195 yards from eight years ago when Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson by three strokes to capture the claret jug.

The R&A also said Tuesday at a press briefing at Royal Troon that it expects attendance to be 250,000, an increase of more than 70,000 from 2016.