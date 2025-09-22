Ryder Cup odds: Winning side, top point scorer among available bets

For those hoping to get in on the betting action for the 2025 Ryder Cup, there are seemingly endless ways to wager. Here is a look at some of the bets and props available on DraftKings:

Who will win the 2025 Ryder Cup?

U.S.: -145

Europe: +165

Tie (Europe retains): +1100

Winning team without Scottie Scheffler’s matches?

U.S.: -105

Europe: +110

Tie: +850

Foursomes winner?

U.S.: +115

Europe: +135

Tie: +450

Four-balls winner?

U.S.: -105

Europe: +165

Tie: +450

Team to lead after Day 1?

U.S.: +100

Europe: +150

Tie: +475

Top point scorer?

+300: Scottie Scheffler

+600: Rory McIlroy

+850: Bryson DeChambeau

+900: Jon Rahm

+950: Tommy Fleetwood

Top American point scorer?

+200: Scottie Scheffler

+475: Bryson DeChambeau

+900: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

+1100: Russell Henley

Top European point scorer?

+300: Rory McIlroy

+400: Jon Rahm

+450: Tommy Fleetwood

+850: Ludvig Aberg

+1000: Tyrrell Hatton

Top English point scorer?

+110: Tommy Fleetwood

+250: Tyrrell Hatton

+400: Matt Fitzpatrick

+500: Justin Rose

Top point scorer among rookies?

+200: Russell Henley

+250: Cameron Young

+330: Ben Griffin

+425: J.J. Spaun

+750: Rasmus Hojgaard

Top point scorer among captain’s picks?

+350: Jon Rahm

+550: Patrick Cantlay

+750: Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young

+900: Justin Thomas

Player to score winning point?

+1100: No winning point (tie)

+1500: Bryson DeChambeau

+1600: Russell Henley

+1700: Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Ben Griffin

No holes lost in a match?

Yes: +180

No: -250

Hole-in-one?

Yes: +400

No: -600

Number of tied matches?

Over 4.5: +100

Under 4.5: -125

Number of matches to reach 18th hole?

Over 10.5: -115

Under 10.5: -110

Will there be a session sweep?

Yes: +270

No: -360

Correct score?

+1000: U.S., 15-13; U.S., 14.5-13.5

+1100: Tie; U.S., 16-12; U.S., 15.5-12.5; Europe, 14.5-13.5

+1200: U.S., 19-9 or better; U.S., 16.5-11.5; Europe, 15-13

For all odds and bets, click here.