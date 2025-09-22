 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup odds: Winning side, top point scorer among available bets

  
Published September 22, 2025 12:30 PM

For those hoping to get in on the betting action for the 2025 Ryder Cup, there are seemingly endless ways to wager. Here is a look at some of the bets and props available on DraftKings:

Who will win the 2025 Ryder Cup?

U.S.: -145
Europe: +165
Tie (Europe retains): +1100

Winning team without Scottie Scheffler’s matches?

U.S.: -105
Europe: +110
Tie: +850

Foursomes winner?

U.S.: +115
Europe: +135
Tie: +450

Four-balls winner?

U.S.: -105
Europe: +165
Tie: +450

Team to lead after Day 1?

U.S.: +100
Europe: +150
Tie: +475

Top point scorer?

+300: Scottie Scheffler
+600: Rory McIlroy
+850: Bryson DeChambeau
+900: Jon Rahm
+950: Tommy Fleetwood

Top American point scorer?

+200: Scottie Scheffler
+475: Bryson DeChambeau
+900: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
+1100: Russell Henley

Top European point scorer?

+300: Rory McIlroy
+400: Jon Rahm
+450: Tommy Fleetwood
+850: Ludvig Aberg
+1000: Tyrrell Hatton

Top English point scorer?

+110: Tommy Fleetwood
+250: Tyrrell Hatton
+400: Matt Fitzpatrick
+500: Justin Rose

Top point scorer among rookies?

+200: Russell Henley
+250: Cameron Young
+330: Ben Griffin
+425: J.J. Spaun
+750: Rasmus Hojgaard

Top point scorer among captain’s picks?

+350: Jon Rahm
+550: Patrick Cantlay
+750: Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young
+900: Justin Thomas

Player to score winning point?

+1100: No winning point (tie)
+1500: Bryson DeChambeau
+1600: Russell Henley
+1700: Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Ben Griffin

No holes lost in a match?

Yes: +180
No: -250

Hole-in-one?

Yes: +400
No: -600

Number of tied matches?

Over 4.5: +100
Under 4.5: -125

Number of matches to reach 18th hole?

Over 10.5: -115
Under 10.5: -110

Will there be a session sweep?

Yes: +270
No: -360

Correct score?

+1000: U.S., 15-13; U.S., 14.5-13.5
+1100: Tie; U.S., 16-12; U.S., 15.5-12.5; Europe, 14.5-13.5
+1200: U.S., 19-9 or better; U.S., 16.5-11.5; Europe, 15-13

For all odds and bets, click here.