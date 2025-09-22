Ryder Cup odds: Winning side, top point scorer among available bets
For those hoping to get in on the betting action for the 2025 Ryder Cup, there are seemingly endless ways to wager. Here is a look at some of the bets and props available on DraftKings:
Who will win the 2025 Ryder Cup?
U.S.: -145
Europe: +165
Tie (Europe retains): +1100
Winning team without Scottie Scheffler’s matches?
U.S.: -105
Europe: +110
Tie: +850
Foursomes winner?
U.S.: +115
Europe: +135
Tie: +450
Four-balls winner?
U.S.: -105
Europe: +165
Tie: +450
Team to lead after Day 1?
U.S.: +100
Europe: +150
Tie: +475
Top point scorer?
+300: Scottie Scheffler
+600: Rory McIlroy
+850: Bryson DeChambeau
+900: Jon Rahm
+950: Tommy Fleetwood
Top American point scorer?
+200: Scottie Scheffler
+475: Bryson DeChambeau
+900: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
+1100: Russell Henley
Top European point scorer?
+300: Rory McIlroy
+400: Jon Rahm
+450: Tommy Fleetwood
+850: Ludvig Aberg
+1000: Tyrrell Hatton
Top English point scorer?
+110: Tommy Fleetwood
+250: Tyrrell Hatton
+400: Matt Fitzpatrick
+500: Justin Rose
Top point scorer among rookies?
+200: Russell Henley
+250: Cameron Young
+330: Ben Griffin
+425: J.J. Spaun
+750: Rasmus Hojgaard
Top point scorer among captain’s picks?
+350: Jon Rahm
+550: Patrick Cantlay
+750: Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young
+900: Justin Thomas
Player to score winning point?
+1100: No winning point (tie)
+1500: Bryson DeChambeau
+1600: Russell Henley
+1700: Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Ben Griffin
No holes lost in a match?
Yes: +180
No: -250
Hole-in-one?
Yes: +400
No: -600
Number of tied matches?
Over 4.5: +100
Under 4.5: -125
Number of matches to reach 18th hole?
Over 10.5: -115
Under 10.5: -110
Will there be a session sweep?
Yes: +270
No: -360
Correct score?
+1000: U.S., 15-13; U.S., 14.5-13.5
+1100: Tie; U.S., 16-12; U.S., 15.5-12.5; Europe, 14.5-13.5
+1200: U.S., 19-9 or better; U.S., 16.5-11.5; Europe, 15-13
For all odds and bets, click here.