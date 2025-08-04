 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup update: A closer look at potential American captain’s picks

  
Published August 4, 2025 01:33 PM

Cameron Young thrust himself into the Ryder Cup conversation with his victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

While the top six remained the same ahead of the post-BMW cutoff for automatic qualification, the captain’s pick race continues to get hotter. Young rose five spots to No. 15 in U.S. points, ahead of past Ryder Cuppers such as Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Assuming the current top six – Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English – qualify via points or a pick, there are arguably a dozen or so contenders still for picks onto the 12-man team. Here is a closer look:

﻿PLAYER RC PTS OWGR DATAGOLF DG TREND SG TOTAL SG T2G SGP BIRDIE+ % WINS TOP-10s RATING RC APPS RC MATCHES RC RECORD
Justin Thomas 7 4 8 52 6 20 13 2 1 7 14 3 13 7–4–2
Collin Morikawa 8 6 23 65 8 2 129 17 0 4 32.25 2 8 4–3–1
Ben Griffin 9 17 10 13 11 22 28 56 2 8 20.75 N/A N/A N/A
Keegan Bradley 10 10 18 17 12 6 102 57 1 5 29 2 7 4–3
Mav McNealy 11 19 29 28 33 47 37 84 0 6 36 N/A N/A N/A
Brian Harman 12 28 44 61 84 96 81 143 1 4 68.625 1 4 2–2
Andrew Novak 13 33 52 99 41 52 41 126 1 4 57.125 N/A N/A N/A
Patrick Cantlay 14 24 17 38 10 11 83 21 0 3 27.25 2 8 5–2–1
Cameron Young 15 21 34 12 47 120 6 29 1 5 35.5 N/A N/A N/A
Sam Burns 16 23 26 44 19 104 3 23 0 4 32.25 1 3 1–2
Daniel Berger 19 36 36 112 20 13 132 120 0 2 61 1 3 2–1
Chris Gotterup 20 27 21 3 26 27 88 20 1 3 29 N/A N/A N/A

KEY
RC PTS – Ryder Cup points rank
OWGR – Official World Golf Ranking rank
DATAGOLF – DataGolf rank
DG TREND – DataGolf trend rank
SG TOTAL – Strokes gained total rank for 2025
SG T2G – Strokes gained tee to green rank for 2025
SGP – Strokes gained putting rank for 2025
BIRDIE+ % – Birdie or better percentage rank for 2025
WINS – PGA Tour wins in 2025
TOP-10s – PGA Tour top-10s in 2025
RATING – Average of above ranks
RC APPS – Career Ryder Cup appearances
RC MATCHES – Career Ryder Cup matches played
RC RECORD – Career Ryder Cup record (W-L-T)