Ryder Cup update: A closer look at potential American captain’s picks

Cameron Young thrust himself into the Ryder Cup conversation with his victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

While the top six remained the same ahead of the post-BMW cutoff for automatic qualification, the captain’s pick race continues to get hotter. Young rose five spots to No. 15 in U.S. points, ahead of past Ryder Cuppers such as Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Assuming the current top six – Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English – qualify via points or a pick, there are arguably a dozen or so contenders still for picks onto the 12-man team. Here is a closer look:

﻿PLAYER RC PTS OWGR DATAGOLF DG TREND SG TOTAL SG T2G SGP BIRDIE+ % WINS TOP-10s RATING RC APPS RC MATCHES RC RECORD Justin Thomas 7 4 8 52 6 20 13 2 1 7 14 3 13 7–4–2 Collin Morikawa 8 6 23 65 8 2 129 17 0 4 32.25 2 8 4–3–1 Ben Griffin 9 17 10 13 11 22 28 56 2 8 20.75 N/A N/A N/A Keegan Bradley 10 10 18 17 12 6 102 57 1 5 29 2 7 4–3 Mav McNealy 11 19 29 28 33 47 37 84 0 6 36 N/A N/A N/A Brian Harman 12 28 44 61 84 96 81 143 1 4 68.625 1 4 2–2 Andrew Novak 13 33 52 99 41 52 41 126 1 4 57.125 N/A N/A N/A Patrick Cantlay 14 24 17 38 10 11 83 21 0 3 27.25 2 8 5–2–1 Cameron Young 15 21 34 12 47 120 6 29 1 5 35.5 N/A N/A N/A Sam Burns 16 23 26 44 19 104 3 23 0 4 32.25 1 3 1–2 Daniel Berger 19 36 36 112 20 13 132 120 0 2 61 1 3 2–1 Chris Gotterup 20 27 21 3 26 27 88 20 1 3 29 N/A N/A N/A

KEY

RC PTS – Ryder Cup points rank

OWGR – Official World Golf Ranking rank

DATAGOLF – DataGolf rank

DG TREND – DataGolf trend rank

SG TOTAL – Strokes gained total rank for 2025

SG T2G – Strokes gained tee to green rank for 2025

SGP – Strokes gained putting rank for 2025

BIRDIE+ % – Birdie or better percentage rank for 2025

WINS – PGA Tour wins in 2025

TOP-10s – PGA Tour top-10s in 2025

RATING – Average of above ranks

RC APPS – Career Ryder Cup appearances

RC MATCHES – Career Ryder Cup matches played

RC RECORD – Career Ryder Cup record (W-L-T)