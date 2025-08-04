Ryder Cup update: A closer look at potential American captain’s picks
Cameron Young thrust himself into the Ryder Cup conversation with his victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.
While the top six remained the same ahead of the post-BMW cutoff for automatic qualification, the captain’s pick race continues to get hotter. Young rose five spots to No. 15 in U.S. points, ahead of past Ryder Cuppers such as Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
Assuming the current top six – Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English – qualify via points or a pick, there are arguably a dozen or so contenders still for picks onto the 12-man team. Here is a closer look:
|PLAYER
|RC PTS
|OWGR
|DATAGOLF
|DG TREND
|SG TOTAL
|SG T2G
|SGP
|BIRDIE+ %
|WINS
|TOP-10s
|RATING
|RC APPS
|RC MATCHES
|RC RECORD
|Justin Thomas
|7
|4
|8
|52
|6
|20
|13
|2
|1
|7
|14
|3
|13
|7–4–2
|Collin Morikawa
|8
|6
|23
|65
|8
|2
|129
|17
|0
|4
|32.25
|2
|8
|4–3–1
|Ben Griffin
|9
|17
|10
|13
|11
|22
|28
|56
|2
|8
|20.75
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Keegan Bradley
|10
|10
|18
|17
|12
|6
|102
|57
|1
|5
|29
|2
|7
|4–3
|Mav McNealy
|11
|19
|29
|28
|33
|47
|37
|84
|0
|6
|36
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Brian Harman
|12
|28
|44
|61
|84
|96
|81
|143
|1
|4
|68.625
|1
|4
|2–2
|Andrew Novak
|13
|33
|52
|99
|41
|52
|41
|126
|1
|4
|57.125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Patrick Cantlay
|14
|24
|17
|38
|10
|11
|83
|21
|0
|3
|27.25
|2
|8
|5–2–1
|Cameron Young
|15
|21
|34
|12
|47
|120
|6
|29
|1
|5
|35.5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sam Burns
|16
|23
|26
|44
|19
|104
|3
|23
|0
|4
|32.25
|1
|3
|1–2
|Daniel Berger
|19
|36
|36
|112
|20
|13
|132
|120
|0
|2
|61
|1
|3
|2–1
|Chris Gotterup
|20
|27
|21
|3
|26
|27
|88
|20
|1
|3
|29
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
KEY
RC PTS – Ryder Cup points rank
OWGR – Official World Golf Ranking rank
DATAGOLF – DataGolf rank
DG TREND – DataGolf trend rank
SG TOTAL – Strokes gained total rank for 2025
SG T2G – Strokes gained tee to green rank for 2025
SGP – Strokes gained putting rank for 2025
BIRDIE+ % – Birdie or better percentage rank for 2025
WINS – PGA Tour wins in 2025
TOP-10s – PGA Tour top-10s in 2025
RATING – Average of above ranks
RC APPS – Career Ryder Cup appearances
RC MATCHES – Career Ryder Cup matches played
RC RECORD – Career Ryder Cup record (W-L-T)