Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
The PGA Tour season continues on Moving Day with the Sanderson Farms Championship, the second of seven fall events.
Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will showcase live action Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Norman Xiong
Thomas Rosenmueller
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Lee Hodges
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Anders Albertson
Kevin Roy
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Will Chandler
Quade Cummins
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Hayden Buckley
Nick Dunlap
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Tim Widing
Doc Redman
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Braden Thornberry
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Zach Johnson
Michael Thorbjornsen
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Chan Kim
Adam Schenk
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Phillips
Patrick Fishburn
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Harry Higgs
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Byeong Hun An
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Kye Meeks
Victor Perez
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Thriston Lawrence
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Rasmus Højgaard
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jeremy Paul
Sam Ryder
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Gordon Sargent
Vince Covello
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
J.T. Poston
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Kris Ventura
Davis Thompson
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
Trey Mullinax
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Greyson Sigg
Rafael Campos
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Streelman
David Lipsky
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Noah Goodwin
Matt NeSmith
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Takumi Kanaya
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Jesper Svensson
Matt Kuchar
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Carson Young
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Luke List
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Matti Schmid
|2:10 PM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Brice Garnett
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Frankie Capan III
David Ford
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Vince Whaley
Tom Kim
|2:40 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Danny Walker
|2:50 PM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Eric Cole