MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Round Two
Garrick Higgo, feeling healthy, grabs one-shot lead at Sanderson Farms Championship
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Titans at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!

Top Clips

nbc_pl_silvaintvv2_251003.jpg
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

  
Published October 3, 2025 08:07 PM
The PGA Tour season continues on Moving Day with the Sanderson Farms Championship, the second of seven fall events.

Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will showcase live action Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:

Time
TeePlayers
9:10 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Norman Xiong

Thomas Rosenmueller

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Lee Hodges

9:35 AM
EDT		1

Anders Albertson

Kevin Roy

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Will Chandler

Quade Cummins

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Buckley

Nick Dunlap

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Tim Widing

Doc Redman

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Braden Thornberry

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Zach Johnson

Michael Thorbjornsen

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Chan Kim

Adam Schenk

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Phillips

Patrick Fishburn

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Harry Higgs

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Byeong Hun An

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Kye Meeks

Victor Perez

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Thriston Lawrence

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Rasmus Højgaard

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Jeremy Paul

Sam Ryder

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Gordon Sargent

Vince Covello

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

J.T. Poston

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Kris Ventura

Davis Thompson

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Trey Mullinax

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Greyson Sigg

Rafael Campos

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

David Lipsky

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Noah Goodwin

Matt NeSmith

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Takumi Kanaya

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Jesper Svensson

Matt Kuchar

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Carson Young

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Luke List

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matti Schmid

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Brice Garnett

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Frankie Capan III

David Ford

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Vince Whaley

Tom Kim

2:40 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Montgomery

Danny Walker

2:50 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Eric Cole