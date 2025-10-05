 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scot Robert MacIntyre follows Ryder Cup victory with win on Old Course at Dunhill Links

  
Published October 5, 2025 12:21 PM
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
October 4, 2025 10:10 PM
Relive the biggest moments from final-round action at the 2025 Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday for a second DP World Tour title in as many years in his native Scotland, completing a successful homecoming after being part of Team Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup last week.

MacIntyre shot a third straight 6-under 66, this time on the Old Course at St. Andrews having also done so at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, to complete a four-stroke victory at the home of golf.

The third round was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather, making the event — a pro-am played over three of Scotland’s top links courses — a 54-hole tournament.

The No. 9-ranked MacIntyre, who finished the week on 18-under par, won the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club — his previous victory in individual play. He earned 1 1/2 points for the Europeans last week in their win in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where MacIntyre encountered much more hostile conditions than he did back home this week.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St. Andrews and jumped into second place — one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St. Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe’s top scorer in New York with four points, shot 70 on the Old Course and finished on 9 under — nine strokes off MacIntyre.

Among the celebrities playing the pro-am were Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while there was sporting royalty in hockey great Wayne Gretzky.